Photos of Boris Johnson You Won’t Be Able to Unsee

Boris Johnson at a party for Viz magazine in 2004. PHOTO: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Boris Johnson may be stepping down as UK Prime Minister, but his image will forever be burned into our memories.

His leadership has been marked by scandal, as well as a clownish persona that has bemused and irritated politicians and the public alike.

In his time as Mayor of London and Prime Minister, he has relished the opportunity to dress up, be it as a police officer, fishmonger, or serious politician.

Boris Johnson gets stuck on a zip wire

During his time as Mayor, Johnson welcomed the London Olympics by taking flight on a zip wire near the London Eye. He then became stuck and was left hanging, suspended by his crotch, in mid-air.

Ben Kendall/PA Images via Getty Images

Boris Johnson launches bike scheme… with Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Johnson also oversaw the instalment of rental bikes across London. Here he is, um, with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

PHOTO: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Boris Johnson plays football

Johnson is never one to shy away from a photo opportunity, especially in the lead up to 2019’s general election.

PHOTO: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boris Johnson cosplays as a police officer

Despite breaking his own laws, Johnson spent a large amount of his tenure trying to show that the Conservative Party is the party of law and order. Especially if it gave him an opportunity to dress up.

photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Boris Johnson plays tennis

Boris Johnson playing tennis as Mayor. A sight to see.

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Boris Johnson dresses as a fishmonger

Alongside sports, Johnson also enjoyed taking time to step into the shoes of real, working people.

PHOTO: BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson pulls a pint, just like you or me!

Here he is with Wetherspoons chairman and Brexit supporter Tim Martin.

PHOTO: Henry Nicholls WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boris Johnson plays tug-of-war

For some reason, Boris Johnson competed in this tug-o-war to launch London Poppy Day. Anything for our brave boys.

photo: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Boris Johnson visits India

In case you ever wondered what Johnson would look like in a turban.

PHOTO: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boris Johnson with a gong

Of course, a two-metre gong is the only official way to open a new road junction in central London.

photo: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson takes out a kid

While playing a friendly game with some elementary school children in Japan back in 2015, he wiped out one 10-year-old boy with a shoulder barge.