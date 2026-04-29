Dying Fetus and Sanguisugabogg Just Announced a Co-Headlining North American Tour for 2026

Dying Fetus and Sanguisugabogg have announced a co-headlining North American tour for fall 2026.

The two metal bands will head up the 32-city outing with Crowbar in the main support slot, plus Left to Suffer and Deterioration at select dates.

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The tour, the poster for which has almost no legible writing on it whatsoever, seems not to have an official name that I can discern. However, it is possible to determine from these materials that these shows are going to be brutal as f***.

The Dying Fetus and Sanguisugabogg co-headlining tour kicks off in Philadelphia on September 17 and wraps October 24 in Richmond, Virginia. Stops along the way include Baltimore, Brooklyn, Toronto, Milwaukee, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Dying Fetus and Sanguisugabogg 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Spotify (code: REIGNSUPREME) and Knotfest (code: MAKEITHURT) presales are live NOW— head to Ticketmaster for more details. General onsale begins Friday, May 1 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

You can also find Dying Fetus and Sanguisugabogg tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

09/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

09/18 — Baltimore/DC, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring ^

09/19 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium ^

09/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

09/21 — Montreal, QC @ Olympia +

09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall +

09/25 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom ^

09/26 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

09/27 — Chicago, IL @ HOB Chicago ^

09/28 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^

09/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis ^

10/10 — Denver, CO @ Summit ^

10/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex ^

10/03 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

10/04 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^

10/05 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^

10/08 — Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre ^

10/09 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium *

10/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo ^

10/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

10/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater ^

10/15 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

10/16 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre ^

10/17 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

10/18 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory ^

10/20 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing ^

10/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

10/22 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

10/23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

10/24 — Richmond, VA @ The National *

^ = w/ Crowbar, Left to Suffer, and Deterioration

* = w/ Left to Suffer and Deterioration

+ = w/ Crowbar, Left to Suffer, Deterioration, and Scorching Tomb