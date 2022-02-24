These Powerful Photos Show the Start of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Air-raid sirens rang out in Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday morning as Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine . Thousands of people are now trying to flee the capital as Russian troops have begun military action in multiple major Ukrainian cities.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote on Twitter. “Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”