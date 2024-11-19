Dyson’s Early Black Friday Deals are Here to Clean Your Home and Your Hair (Separately, of Course)

Dyson is a brand well-known for their vacuums, air purifiers, and more. This Black Friday, they have great sales in all the above areas, saving you hundreds on plenty of gadgets sure to make your friends think you actually take care of your house/apartment/mom’s basement.

Some of my favorite deals include the cordless V12 Detect Slim vacuum where you can save a whopping $250 and the Dyson Purifier Cool where you can save $300 if you act now.

Quick Look at the best dyson black friday deals

Best vacuum deal – V12 Detect Slim [save $250]

Nothing looks cooler than a cordless vacuum, and Dyson’s V12 Detect Slim is more than just its looks. Right now, you can save nearly 40% on this vacuum, walking away with $250 in savings.

I really like this vacuum because it barely weighs more than 5 lbs., comes with 60 minutes of suction time (what a dream), and doesn’t have a cord that you can trip over while you’re vacuuming. Did I mention that it looks really cool too?

Best vacuum deal for smaller homes – Dyson Digital Slim [save $250]

If you’re like me and have spent the majority of the past few years in a one-bedroom apartment, the Dyson Digital Slim is the perfect cordless vacuum for you. It’s strong enough to clean your entire place quickly without taking up too much room or breaking the bank.

Right now, this fabulous machine is 50% off and you can save $250 through Dyson’s Black Friday deal. It’s less than 5 lbs., can run for 40 minutes, and can make your home look like you just hired a cleaning service right before the holidays.

Best vacuum deal for medium-sized homes – Dyson V15 Detect Absolute [save $200]

Our last pick was great for a studio or one-bedroom apartment dweller, but if your home is a little bit larger, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is great for you. This vacuum is currently on sale as well, and you can save $200 on one of Dyson’s best this Black Friday.

This vacuum has a staggering 16,000+ reviews on Dyson’s website at 4.6/5 stars, proving that people love it. If you want to impress your partner this holiday season, get the V15 and clean your home like nobody’s business.

Best vacUum deal for professional cleaning/larger homes – Dyson Gen5outsize Absolute [save $250]

For those of us in baller mansions (or if you just want a little more power in your cordless vacuum), the Dyson Gen5outsize Absolute is the biggest and baddest cordless vacuum Dyson has on offer. You can save $250 on it right now through Dyson’s Black Friday deal.

Dyson’s website not only has a great deal on this powerhouse of a vacuum, but by ordering through their site, you can get the exclusive Prussian Blue and Copper colors. Check out this cordless vacuum if you want to see just how easy cleaning can be.

Best air purifier deal – Dyson Purifier Cool™ TP07 (Black/Nickel) [save $300]

I love air purifiers. They look sleek and clean your air like a floating vacuum, and the Dyson Purifier Cool™ TP07 (Black/Nickel) does both in style. It “automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants” to make the air you breathe in your home even cleaner without you having to do anything.

You can save $300 on this awesome purifier through Dyson’s Black Friday deal. It’s an awesome and easy way to level up your home, and you can even control the air purifier from a handy app too.

Best all-in-one air purifier, heater, and fan deal – Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde™ HP09 (Nickel/Gold) [save $150]

Air purifiers can do more than just purify your air, they can also heat and cool your home like an all-in-one machine should. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde™ HP09 (Nickel/Gold) can do all three above and more, giving you a useful gadget at a great price.

Dyson currently has this air purifier on sale, allowing you to save $150 and get a great air cleaning, heating, and cooling tool all in one.

Best air purifier for personal use – Dyson Cool™ Tower Fan Heater AM09 (Satin Black/Nickel) [save $170]

If you have a smaller home, like a one-bedroom or studio apartment, or you’re just looking to improve the air quality in a single one of your rooms, the Dyson Cool™ Tower Fan Heater AM09 (Satin Black/Nickel) is the choice for you.

You can save $170 through Dyson’s Black Friday deal right now. This air purifier can heat and cool quickly, allowing you to swap between room-powering air flow or a nice, personal breeze built just for you.

Best air purifier for your bedroom – Dyson Cool™ Tower Fan AM07 (Iron/Blue) [save $120]

Like our pick above, the Dyson Cool™ Tower Fan AM07 (Iron/Blue) is a great air treatment tool built to spruce up your room both in air quality and aesthetics. It’s currently on sale with a $120 discount, allowing you to make your bedroom both look and feel better on a budget.

It comes with practical features like one-touch air oscillation and “Air Multiplier™ technology to direct even airflow around the room”.

Best overall upright vacuum deal – Big Ball Turbine Head [save $150]

For the OG upright vacuum users out there, don’t worry, Dyson didn’t forget about you. The Big Ball Turbine Head is the perfect vacuum for anyone who wants something a little bigger than what most cordless vacuums around can offer.

You can save $150 on this vacuum right now, and it comes with the ability to pick itself up when it gets knocked down and can eject dirt and debris hygienically like a good vacuum should.

Best vacuum deal for pet owners – Ball Animal 3 Complete [save $150]

One of the very few downsides to owning a pet is the fur/hair they can shed. If you love your furry companion but don’t want your home hairier than your dad’s back, check out the Ball Animal 3 Complete.

Dyson is offering this pet-inspired vacuum for just $399.99 right now, allowing you to save $150 and even more money on lint rollers.

Best lighting deal – Dyson Solarcycle desk [save $200]

The Dyson Solarcycle desk is an awesome lighting fixture that’ll make everything feel a little more natural while you’re working. It “automatically simulates properties of natural daylight” and is “designed to help reduce eye strain”, allowing you to work longer on projects you care about.

Right now, you can save $200 by taking advantage of Dyson’s Black Friday deals, allowing you to get a kickass Solarcycle Desk at an even more kickass price.

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals on Accessories and Attachments

Dyson isn’t only offering great deals on their vacuums, air purifiers, and other big tools. They’re also offering great deals on plenty of attachments and accessories for their vacuums and Airwrap hair styling tools as well, allowing you to continue saving big on some of their smaller items.

Best upright vacuum tool deal – Tangle-free turbine tool [save $35]

One of the biggest deals Dyson is offering on their vacuum tools is on their Tangle-free turbine tool. You can save $35 on this great add-on by shopping with the legendary vacuum sellers this Black Friday.

If you’re looking for a little extra oomph from your vacuum, this tool will help you get there. It’s built with “counter-rotating brush heads [to] remove hair from carpets and upholstery”, giving you an even deeper clean with the same vacuum you’ve always enjoyed.

Best brush for shorter hair deal – Small smoothing brush [save $15]

As someone whose hair is 65% of his personality, I love Dyson’s small smoothing brush. It’s currently on sale with a nice $15 in savings, allowing you to get one of Dyson’s best brushes for nearly half off.

It comes with a “slim head and soft, ball-tipped bristles” and is “engineered to style shorter hair and bangs with ease”. If you’d rather get nicer hair than work on your personality (I’m right there with you sister), this is the brush for you.

Best brush for smoother styles deal – Small firm smoothing brush [save $15]

If you want your hair smoother than Matthew McConaughey in the early 2000s, you’re probably going to love the small firm smoothing brush. It’s another great brush from Dyson that’s currently on sale, allowing you to save $15 on a great hair tool this Black Friday.

Best brush for less frizz deal – Soft smoothing brush [save $15]

The only frizz I like is that hot lady who drives the Magic School Bus. If you want to keep frizz out of your hair, check out the soft smoothing brush from Dyson. It’s another great option on sale for $25, allowing you to save $15 at checkout.

Best barrel for voluminous hair deal – 1.2 inch Airwrap™ barrels [save $15]

The Dyson 1.2 inch Airwrap™ barrels are the perfect pick for someone with short hair who wants to add some volume. It’s also on sale for $25, allowing you to save $15 when you try to add some pizzazz to your hairstyle.

Best barrel for loose, bouncy curls deal – 1.6 inch Airwrap™ barrels [save $15]

I love big, bouncy curls in hair like a Amazon driver loves big, numeric addresses on the route they drive. While that analogy was way too specific, Dyson’s 1.6 inch Airwrap™ barrels are a great way to get those loose, fun curls I’m talking about. They’re another one of Dyson’s great accessories on sale right now for $25, and you can save $15 by getting these barrels before Black Friday ends.