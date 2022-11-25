Dyson’s Coveted Cordless Vacuums Are Up to $150 Off for Black Friday

When form and function get together, it’s one helluva drug, and Dyson’s insanely-popular series of well-designed household gear sits high at the top when it comes to high-performance products that look the part. The items most synonymous with Dyson’s sleek design philosophy—its vacuums—are the epitome of Dyson’s je ne sais quoi (and something that’s quite literally worth launching an entire subreddit over).

Given that James Dyson’s eponymous brand has been making vacuums since John Major was the Prime Minister of the U.K. (shout out to families binge-watching The Crown together over the course of this holiday weekend), there’s a whole slew of different models and varieties of vacuums available to perfectly fit your lifestyle—including, yes, how much pet hair you need to suck up on a daily basis. However, while we love our Dyson vacuums, there’s no denying that their (typically high) price tags make us barely want to take them out of the box and use them to actually clean. That changes today—it’s Black Friday, after all.

Right now, like so many of our other favorite tech brands, Dyson’s marking down its vacuums across the board, making it the perfect time to get one of the most coveted cleaning products on the market (just don’t show it to your parents, they might get jealous). If price is the primary factor in your search for a Dyson vacuum, the Dyson V8 should serve as a solid option to get the ball rolling. The Dyson V8 is currently $100 off at Dyson, $150 off at Wayfair, and $20 off at Amazon.

If you’re someone who wants a Dyson stick vacuum with a few more bells and whistles though, we’d strongly recommend stepping up to the Dyson V12 Detect Slim. VICE’s Nicolette Accardi took the vacuum out for a spin earlier this year, and was wowed by the V12’s most unique feature: laser illumination technology. If you want to add a laser to your cleaning routine, you’ll find the V12 is currently $150 off at Dyson, $150 off at Wayfair, and $150 off at Amazon.

Now that you’ve sorted out how you’ll be sucking up dust bunnies and clumps of pet hair as you prep for guests this holiday season, check out the rest of VICE’s picks for the best Black Friday sales this year.

