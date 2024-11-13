These Dyson Vacuum Deals From Walmart’s Early Black Friday Sale Definitely Don’t Suck

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Most Black Friday deals suck. They suck as in they’re bad, either for weird junk or a fake sales price that the retailer made up on the spot to part you from your cash. Except the bad vacuum sales, which should suck but don’t. Those? Let’s say those blow. But these Dysons are killer deals.

Videos by VICE

dyson v11 cordless vacuum for $400 ($200 off)

The day I bought a Dyson cordless vacuum, my life in a cramped apartment became noticeably easier. Now you won’t find me dancing away my cares around a vacuum like in a television advertisement. Let’s keep things in perspective here. It’s a vacuum, not an orgasm.

But it’s nimble and maneuvers around furniture and tight spaces much more easily than a standard upright vacuum. With the push of a couple of buttons it converts from a floor vac into a hand vac, which is my favorite feature since then I don’t need two separate vacuums.

Most people don’t need a thousand-dollar Dyson to clean their homes. The Dyson V11 is perfectly adequate for most folks. Beyond adequate, actually, and still pricey on sale, but having a Dyson stick vac does make cleaning my apartment easier.

Sound good but still a bit pricey? Check out the Dyson V7 for $250 ($150 off). The battery life isn’t quite as good, but the versatility and ease of use are the same as with any Dyson stick vacuum.

I used one of these for years, and it because my wood floors collect sidewalk grit, area rug fibers, and plant debris (I have too many plants), I used it every day and it never failed or gave out. It plugged on reliably for years.

That sort of dependability helped offset the cost and, when it came time to replace it, helped justify the purchase of another Dyson.

Check out more of Walmart’s Early Black Friday Deals on home goods, electronics and more here.