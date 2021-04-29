An Oregon Woman Says a Police Officer Raped Her. She Was the One Arrested

Jay St. James is something of an anomaly in lily-white Eugene, Oregon. The Black political organizer and licensed nurse was always open about her status as a sex worker, and had been active in the community since she arrived in 2015. (“St. James” is the last name she uses for activism and sex work; her legal name is being withheld to protect her family’s privacy.) In 2019, she held training events on filing public records requests and also helped craft a community-funded policy platform that advocates for voting and housing justice, among a range of other issues. Chief of Police Chris Skinner knows her by name. But St. James said that on May 24, 2020, five years after she moved to Eugene, she was stalked and raped by Christopher Drumm, a police officer in the city’s police department’s patrol unit.

Although St. James wasn’t sure of the exact date of their first meeting, since she said she wasn’t sleeping in the days leading up to the alleged assault and many of her interactions with Drumm took place late at night or early in the morning, VICE News obtained records from CAHOOTS, Eugene’s community intervention program, that confirm a dispute occurred at St. James’s home on May 22. St. James’s ex-partner also corroborated her account of a heated disagreement which prompted her to place the call to CAHOOTS, though he denied the abuse allegations.

St. James first met Drumm roughly three days before the alleged rape, when Drumm responded to a domestic violence call at St. James’s house. That night, she said, a former romantic partner threw a beer bottle at her head and threatened to burn the house down.

“The system doesn’t view me as a victim,” said St. James. “[They see me as] a mess. I’m a problem … I was stalked and raped by officer Christopher Drumm, but because of the job I hold, I’m the one facing charges.”

St. James also claims that after the attack, she and her family were harassed by other members of the Eugene Police Department. No charges have been brought against Drumm—but St. James is now facing charges of her own after protesting her assault.

Instead of addressing her domestic violence allegations, St. James said, Drumm and his colleagues sexually harassed her. St. James’s ex-partner wasn’t removed from her home, and she said she was told she couldn’t ask him to leave for the night. When Drumm told her he wasn’t filing a report, St. James said that he told her, “What am I going to write down? That this guy should be smashing that ass instead of smashing bottles?”

Immediately, St. James said, she felt like the focus of the investigation. “All of the officers were really hostile with me as the victim.” She said the officers declined to make a report or file a statement about the abuse, which lines up with the results of a VICE News records request: In a direct contradiction to the CAHOOTS logs, the Eugene Police said they could not find an incident report at St. James’s residence on May 22, although a Child Protective Services (CPS) report was issued because her children were present and the officers, according to ST. James, found exposed wiring in her basement. (Oregon Child Protective Services declined VICE News’s records request for the report.)

St. James requested a mental health professional, but a group of uniformed police officers, all of whom were white, showed up at her house instead. The CAHOOTS report confirms that Eugene police officers were sent to the house, but does not specify how many. Her ex-partner remembered a total of four officers, and specifically remembered Christopher Drumm.

For the next three days, St. James said that Drumm continued to show up at her house unannounced. “He brought his car over. He answered a call on his radio once when he was in my house,” she said. Concerned by Drumm’s behavior, St. James told her ex-partner about the officer’s continued presence at her house.

When the other officers finally left that first night, St. James said, she found Drumm in her yard with her dog. “He then stalked me for three days and raped me,” St. James told VICE News.

St. James added that throughout the night, the officers made comments about her body and joked about the age difference in her relationship with her ex-partner, who is 20 years older than her. She said that Drumm told her that she “didn’t have to have sex with him,” an unprompted comment that she claimed he made over and over.

St. James told Sara Urzua, her Civil Liberties Defense Union-trained legal observer, about the interaction the next day, including the comment about the beer bottles. Urzua said that St. James described all of these interactions in a conversation the following morning. “Officers harassed Jay after that,” said Urzua. “[They were] coming up with what I believe to be trumped-up charges, threatening to take Jay’s kids away. I personally feel like—and this is my opinion—this was an intimidation tactic,” she said. “I’m a mandatory reporter. I’m a caregiver. If I had seen anything that I thought was unsafe with those children, I would have said something. That is my legal obligation, and I have seen absolutely nothing,” Urzua added.

About two hours after the alleged attack, St. James texted Urzua. “When the cop Chris came back tonight between calls, he kept his gear on him and asked for a blowjob while his service piece was unlatched,” St. James wrote. “Going to bed for real. Just hyper processing everything happening.”

In response to St. James’s allegations, Christopher Drumm referred all comments to his lawyer. When asked for his lawyer’s name, he said he couldn’t remember and would provide that information later. After multiple follow-ups from VICE News asking for his lawyer’s name, he finally said, “I don’t want to talk to you guys. Never contact me again.” Drumm’s lawyer, Michael Staropoli, did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Skinner's office declined to comment as well, except to add that according to their knowledge, parts of the story were inaccurate. They refused to specify which, if any, of St. James’s allegations they were refuting.

On May 24, St. James said, Drumm returned to her house at night. Phone records viewed by VICE News indicate that Drumm called her at 9:32 pm. The call went to voicemail and a caller whose voice St. James said she recognized as Drumm’s left a message from Drumm’s number and said, “Jay, what’s up? Hit me up later.” St. James said that Drumm then showed up unexpectedly and insisted on seeing her bedroom. She thought he was investigating her, and eventually brought him to a guest bedroom. Then, St. James said, Drumm approached her from behind and raped her twice.

Urzua, who had been documenting St. James’s attempts to file a restraining order against her partner, came to the house the following day. Urzua said that St. James told her that she had been assaulted, and she described St. James’s demeanor as alternately “shaking, frozen in fear, sobbing, and losing her train of thought” when she recounted the events of the previous night. “I’ve seen this before,” said Urzua. “I know what trauma and shock look like. These are phases I’ve seen her go through.” St. James also talked to her friend Ashley Chase that day. According to Chase, St. James told her she had been raped and seemed “dissociated.”

St. James said she reported the rape on May 28, the same date Chase said she brought her to the police to report it. According to the Oregon Department of Public Safety and Standards, the following day, Drumm was placed on a leave of absence. According to a personnel form from the Eugene Police Department, he resigned from the force on June 10.

Several weeks later, on July 15, St. James gathered with a group of protesters outside the Eugene Police Department headquarters. She didn’t know if Drumm was still on the force and wanted accountability. But at the protest, police officers arrested St. James. She now faces felony rioting charges, although eyewitness accounts dispute the police’s version of events. Lane County prosecutor Chris Parosa confirmed that St. James was charged with felony riot, interfering with a peace officer, criminal mischief in the second degree, and resisting arrest.

Two different recordings of the event show a small gathering of protesters in front of the station. The most extensive footage doesn’t show St. James’s face. The camera is trained on her tennis shoes while she shouts into the megaphone, and people walk back and forth in front of the camera as she’s speaking. While accounts of what happened that day vary, videos of the event depict St. James shouting into a megaphone in front of the station, demanding to know whether Drumm was still active on the force and accusing other members of the department of harassing her children. “I had a megaphone, and I was using words,” said St. James.