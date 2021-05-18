Dino Nuggets and Chocolate Milk: What a Suburban Teenager Eats in a Week

What are suburban kids eating these days? I asked my 17-year-old son Jasper to keep a food journal for a week to find out. Of course, there is no singular way that a suburban teenager eats, and I don’t even know how typical he is: Before moving to Westchester County, he spent the first 12 years of his life in brownstone-filled Brooklyn, and he’s the son of a food writer. Then again, he resists all my attempts to teach him any cooking techniques.

MUNCHIES State of the Suburbs is an exploration of eating in the American suburbs today. What makes suburban dining great, and as the suburbs shift, how are suburban dining scenes changing? Read more here .

So we're taking a walk, and I’m having another chocolate milk because they taste excellent. It’s a childhood favorite. Feels like the Horizon cow is a family member and I haven't seen him since I was a baby.

I made these on the stove (cast iron pan), which is a classic. You know, you get the crisp, the crunch. With a lot of microwavable foods, you can’t just put them in the microwave; you gotta put them on the stovetop or the oven. Oven takes too long, though, so I’m a big fan of the stovetop. I was getting sick of the shells, so we went with the bunnies.

I just got up and I’m waiting for class to start. I’m drinking this chocolate milk ‘cause it’s easy and the texture is pretty thick, so it feels like you're getting a little bit of a meal. Seems like it’s got protein in it.

Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve let family dinners together completely disappear. Maybe it’s the need for greater privacy when we’re spending so much time together, but we’re eating in our own little bubbles. When it's all up to him, this is what Jasper eats. Note: When Jasper says “we,” he’s referring to his best friend, Gizelle—not his family.

We cooked some really good tacos with lechuga instead of tortillas. I liked cooking it a lot. It was beyond satisfying having it done. The salsa we made was really, really fucking good. Like, I think the best salsa I ever had in my whole life [Adriana: OK, I have made us salsa verde numerous times and I…]. We also have a pepinos, which is just cucumber slices with lime and Tajín. I had more pan dulce (a chocolate concha) after that.

This was really filling and sweet and bready, and I like bread.

I’m making toast and chicken nuggets: two of the best comfort foods ever. They’re just perfect because they’re super, super easy and packaged, and they’re great for reinforcing laziness. If I get involved in a long cooking project first thing in the morning, I get really nauseous in the middle of it; my appetite spoils because I’m around food with an empty stomach. These are nice warm foods to have first thing in the morning to get you jump started.

I feel very, very full. It’s very delicious and colorful and a nice way to start the day.

It was real fast and just what I needed first thing in the morning.

Late lunch

Chicken nuggets with mayonnaise, lemonade; Hillshire Small Plates snack pack with Italian dry salami, cheese, and Melba toast

Went out grocery shopping and I treated myself. I don’t know, the ready-made, packaged food... I kind of want to stop eating that stuff because it just doesn’t teach you how to cook, and I feel like you should learn cooking, if you’re human at all.

Dinner

Noosa peach yogurt; chickpea rotini pasta with packaged stir-fry vegetables and chicken thighs

Noosa yogurt is really yummy. Maybe it’s my Gen Z conditioning, but I feel like the packaging and brand image matters. Noosa has nice sleek packaging, but it also tastes really, really good.

Dinner was an experiment. I steamed the vegetables and baked the chicken and put it all together with the chickpea pasta. It didn't turn out great, like exactly how I expected it. The chicken worked out pretty well. Everything worked out OK, just not enough flavor. It was really bland and soggy, but then I added this sauce (Haven’s Kitchen lemongrass dressing).

Next time, I can make it again and pan fry the veggies with some oil. I think I pushed myself—like, steaming vegetables, making pasta, cooking chicken in the oven I didn’t make anything go on fire. I’m proud of the steps I took, but not so much the end result. That doesn't really matter to me: I think it’s OK, so long as I learn from that and everything, which I think I did.

Sunday

Brunch

Bowtie pasta with a sauce of butter, grated Jack cheese, and sour cream and a packet of seasoned tuna