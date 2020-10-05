There are hundreds of accounts in the "gaming" section, some (usually belonging to men) offering training to master a skill, others (usually belonging to women) offering to play your game of choice or watch anime together for as little as €1 per session.

The website’s creator, 25-year-old UC Berkeley student Brian Xiong, has said the platform conducts a strict review of the profiles submitted to make sure nothing is explicitly sexual. But the girls working on EPal say that doesn’t prevent uncomfortable encounters. I spoke to a few of them about their jobs, how much they make and how they deal with creepy guys.

In March of 2020, a dedicated platform was launched to serve this audience. EPal.gg , formerly known as Egirl.gg, hosts hundreds of profiles listing mostly female pictures. Many of them embrace the e-girl aesthetic , with nods to anime and kawaii emojis. The website says EPal is about meeting friends with a shared interest in video games, emphasising the companionship aspect over training – but you can be picky, filtering gamers based on their physical aspect and tone of voice.

The fees on E-Pal are pretty low. How much do you make? Not much – it starts from €1 a game, but the most popular girls can charge €20 to €25. I’m studying IT at university, so setting some money aside is a good thing, but I also do it to meet new people, have fun and play with someone.

Did you tell people about your gig at E-Pal? My family and friends know, I don’t hide it. I never give out my personal details to customers – I only share my name, age and nationality. Sometimes I tell them about my day, but I created a private Instagram account for this job and I never share my personal socials.

VICE: Hey Aurora, how did you get into gaming? Aurora: When I was little, I used to watch my dad play video games – especially World of Warcraft – so I started, too. Thanks to this job, I found many other games I like. Now I mainly play League of Legends, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Who are your clients?

Up until now, all my clients have been men, I’ve never had a girl. They’re under 30 and all employed. There’s a few Italians, but most are foreigners from the US or the Emirates, plus Asian people, mainly Japanese.

Why do you think they pay you to play with them?

Based on what they told me, they prefer playing with girls, because they encourage you, instead of focusing on your mistakes. They like foreign girls because they want to learn another language or get to know someone from the other side of the world who’s into gaming. Most people who get in touch with me are polite, but you’ve got to accept the right orders. I try to talk to clients a bit before accepting an order, and sometimes they end up being rude and saying they’re looking for something else. I often meet people who just want to vent or watch a series or an anime with someone else.

E-Pal looks a bit like a dating site – it was even called egirl.gg up until recently. What do you think about that?

Epal.gg tends to put girls on its front page, but guys do this job too. It feels sexist to me. It gives the impression that people are looking for girl gamers just because they are girls, not because we’re good at playing or entertaining. I think we need to open this job up to more guys.

Sara*, 21.

VICE: How did you start gaming?

Sara: My dad bought me a Nintendo DS when I was six or seven, but I always played at home alone. The first time I got an internet connection I was 13, but I didn’t play a lot. I started playing competitively when I was 15.