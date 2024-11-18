E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Organic Carrots Sickens 39 in 18 Different States

I’m convinced that nothing we eat anymore is safe.

Like the sun rising and moon setting, random outbreaks caused by contaminated food are becoming a regular occurrence. The latest is an E. coli outbreak that originated from carrots that came from California.

Videos by VICE

Yep, we have another E. coli outbreak on the heels of the controversial McDonald’s situation.

Grimmway Farms is the culprit behind these questionable veggies. Whole and baby organic carrots are being recalled due to multiple people coming down with E. coli. The CDC even linked one death to the incident.

According to the CDC, the carrots are likely off store shelves already but could still be in homes since the recall on Nov. 16. Hopefully none of these carrots are waiting around in households to be had on Thanksgiving. The CDC says the best-by dates range from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12.

If you think you’re fine because you never heard of Grimmway Farms, think again. The farm provides products to many name brands, including Trader Joe’s, Wegman’s, and Nature’s Promise, among others. The states that have been involved with the 39 reported illnesses so far include New York, Minnesota, Washington, Oregon, and of course, the farm’s home state of California.

E. Coli is a bacteria infection that originated from contaminated food. Typically, the symptoms include upset stomach, cramps, and diarrhea, but it can become fatal. Deaths are extremely rare. Groups older than 65 and young children are most susceptible to the infection.

Is anyone else considering just switching to a liquid diet to close out 2024? You never hear of contaminated protein shakes, after all.