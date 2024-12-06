E-Tattoos Could Change Brain Monitoring Forever

Scientists have created a temporary, sprayable, electronic “tattoo” that can be used for electroencephalograms (EEGs), eliminating the cables and other inconvenient features involved in the test.

According to the study, “Traditional electroencephalography (EEG) systems involve time-consuming manual electrode placement, conductive liquid gels, and cumbersome cables, which are prone to signal degradation and discomfort during prolonged use.”

However, “Our approach overcomes these limitations by combining material innovations with non-contact, on-body digital printing techniques to fabricate e-tattoos that are self-drying, ultrathin, and compatible with hairy scalps,” the study authors wrote.

This liquid ink basically acts as a brain sensor that monitors brain activity.

“Our innovations in sensor design, biocompatible ink, and high-speed printing pave the way for future on-body manufacturing of electronic tattoo sensors,” Nanshu Lu, a lead researcher at the University of Texas at Austin and designer of the technology, told ZME Science. “It has broad applications both within and beyond clinical settings.”

Researchers believe this technology will also positively impact brain-computer interfaces, which “acquire brain signals, analyze them, and translate them into commands that are relayed to output devices that carry out desired actions,” according to the National Institutes of Health. Such interfaces tend to be bulky and inconvenient, requiring patients to wear large headsets.

“Our study can potentially revolutionize the way non-invasive brain-computer interface devices are designed,” José Millán, another co-author, told ZME Science. “By printing sensors directly onto the scalp, e-tattoos could eliminate the need for headsets altogether, making these devices more accessible and easier to use.”

“E-tattoos represent a new frontier in wearable technology,” added Lu. “This is just the beginning of what we can achieve.”