E3 Found Dead in Los Angeles

Turns out the reports of its death weren’t exaggerated, as the ESA announced that E3 2023 was officially canceled mere minutes after we stopped our original podcast recording. Rob and Cado are flying solo this episode and certainly thought it was gonna be a short one, but it seems that the Five Star Runtimes ethos has a full grasp on both of them. Cado’s been living their best hacker life in DROP – System Breach, a fast paced puzzle game that manages to get stellar “hacker feel” out of a controller based game. Rob’s thinks MLB The Show’s new Storylines feature on the Negro leagues is almost a home run, despite getting into a pickle rounding third base. After the break, we learn that Rob’s partner has some hidden AV sicko tendencies, chat about how Destiny 2’s current storyline stacks up to previous seasons, and take a dip in the Question Bucket to talk about control schemes and wild PC rigs.

Discussed: RIP E3 00:18, DROP- System Breach 40:36, MLB The Show 23 54:35, Marvel’s Midnight Suns 1:42:14, Destiny 2 1:54:03, The Question Bucket 2:14:14

