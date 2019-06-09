E3 Is (Almost) Here and the Leaks Have Begun

It’s Gamer Christmas Eve as Austin, Patrick, Cado, and Rob talk about the big E3 news that’s already broken before E3 has even begun. The gang discuss the Google Stadia announcement and how it could transform game development and economics. They also dig into Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion, Shadowkeep, and whether this is the kind of story and atmosphere that Destiny is capable of evoking. Other big changes are coming to Destiny as well, so the crew discusses the game’s upcoming transition to free-to-play and what that could mean for the game’s direction. Finally, there’s leaks! Or are they spoilers? Can you spoil a game announcement, and should anyone care? Maybe not, and yet undeniably, at least a couple of us do.



