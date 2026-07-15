EA Refuses to Restore Popular College Football 27 Dynasty Features Despite Player Backlash

EA has sparked new backlash from College Football 27 players after refusing to restore popular single-player features. Although EA recently removed CFB 27’s controversial microtransactions, many players are once again calling for a boycott of the sports title.

EA Confirms Dynasty XP and Road to Glory Sliders Won’t Return

Screenshot: EA

Last week, it seemed that all controversy surrounding College Football 27 had come to an end. After a player boycott went viral online, EA relented and removed all from its Dynasty and Road to Glory modes. However, EA has now sparked another controversy after announcing that it will not restore popular single-player features from previous entries in the franchise.

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This latest backlash kicked off after EA posted their “Campus Huddle” update on July 14 outlining changes it was making to College Football 27. In the official , EA confirmed that it would not be bringing back the “Fastest” Coach XP slider in CFB 27 Dynasty mode and that standalone XP sliders would also not be returning to Road to Glory.

“Standalone XP sliders are not returning to Road to Glory because progression in College Football 27 is now built around the full structure of the mode: difficulty, weekly decisions, Fitness, NIL deals, Wear and Tear, Legacy Score, scholarship bonuses, and on-field performance. Fastest coach progression is now at 1.5x XP. This is equivalent to the Faster setting from College Football 26.”

Screenshot: X @CFBDirect

The update effectively confirmed that two of the community’s biggest requests during the CFB 27 boycott won’t be making a return, despite many players hoping EA would reverse course after removing the game’s controversial microtransactions.

Screenshot: EA

The latest announcement didn’t sit well with many College Football 27 players. Popular YouTuber Bordeaux, who organized the original CFB 27 boycott, was particularly critical of EA’s decision in a series of heated posts on X.

“Bad news, Road to Glory sliders will not return to CFB 27 and the fastest Dynasty coach XP speed slider will stay at what ‘Faster’ was on CFB 26. I love how we are now tripling down on limiting the freedom your players have inside their single-player, OFFLINE modes.”

Screenshot: X @bordeauxyoutube

Bordeaux wasn’t alone in his anger, either. Many College Football 27 players flooded EA’s update post on X with criticism, arguing that the developer continues to remove player freedom from its offline modes.

“Y’all keep telling us your ‘intentions’ with Dynasty Coach Progression, as if anyone gives a ***t. You’re not listening. We understand your intentions and are telling you that they’re WRONG. Give people back the freedom that they had in CFB 26 and bring back the Fastest Coach XP setting.”

Other users called EA’s decision the “last straw” for them and said they would be refunding CFB 27. “Well that’s the last straw. I buy these games solely for RTG, and they’ve now proven that ‘fun’ isn’t part of their plans going forward. I’ll be refunding and never supporting them again.”

Screenshot: X

Just days after EA earned praise for removing College Football 27’s controversial microtransactions, the publisher now finds itself facing another wave of backlash. Whether the renewed boycott gains momentum remains to be seen, but it’s clear the debate surrounding CFB 27’s single-player modes, and EA’s direction for it, is far from over.