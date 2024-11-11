EA Might Add a Monthly Subscription Service to 'Apex Legends'

Alas, poor Apex Legends. I knew him… not too well, but I’m always aware of it. Apex Legends is the battle royale that managed to carve out a dedicated player base far away from Fortnite. It’s gone through so many Seasons, Events, and everything else in between! However, the good times may be coming to an end if a survey sent out by Electronic Arts is any indication.

Per Insider Gaming, a survey was sent to several Apex Legends players. In it, they’re asked whether a monthly subscription for the game appeals to them. As Insider Gaming reports, this would “reward subscribers with a monthly in-game currency amount, monthly rewards, and Battle Pass tiers.”

Of course, nothing’s been confirmed by EA. Although, it’s hard not to see the survey as a soft “putting out feelers for what we’re about to do” push. Reportedly, EA is known for floating out surveys to gauge early reactions/insights as to how something they’re planning may be received once it’s rolled out.

‘Apex legends’ may be getting a monthly subscription service

Such a radical shift in the game’s monetization structure wouldn’t be surprising. Especially considering that EA admitted in a recent earnings call Apex Legends wasn’t exactly bringing in the bucks.

“Apex Legends launched with significantly more new features for casual and seasoned players alike, including more modes, a new map, and new anti-cheat software. Following changes to the battle pass construct, we did not see the lift in monetization we had expected,” said EA CEO, Andrew Wilson.

Also, the game recently enjoyed Season 23 being a return to its OG map, weapons, and abilities. This, usually, is a sign of “Hey, remember when you guys really liked this game? Well, look, we’re going back to that! Please give us the player base we had back then! …Please?”

The ball is in EA’s court. Though, manage your expectations if you’re a long-time fan of Apex Legends. Who knows, maybe the subscription service will come with another ill-fated “battle pass update” players will unanimously hate again. Worse things have happened, right?