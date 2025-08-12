EA Reportedly Turned Down Pitch for a Dragon Age Trilogy Remaster. Tragic.

Thinking about games that will never happen is heartbreaking. I’ve given up on certain games. Wind Waker HD, Twilight Princess HD, and others have all fallen in the category of “let it go, big guy.”

But then there are the moments when you find out for sure that the game will never happen, and that is a special kind of hurt. Thanks to EA, I can add another game to that list: A potential Dragon Age Trilogy remaster.

Videos by VICE

A Dragon Age trilogy is easy money

In an interview with MrMattyPlays on YouTube, former BioWare executive producer Mark Darrah ended up talking about the Dragon Age franchise and attempts to get a remaster of the trilogy up and running:

“I mean, one of the things that we pitched at one point pretty softly, so pitch is a massive overstatement, was to retroactively rebrand the first three games as if they were a trilogy and call it the Champions Trilogy…so I think maybe you do that as a first step, take those three games or and maybe Veilguard, but you take those three games, you shine them up, you re-release them, probably remaster, probably not a remake. See what happens, and then maybe go from there.”

He went on to point out EA’s historical aversion to remasters as a reason, as well as the difficulty of doing the game:

“EA’s historically been, and I don’t really know why, but they’ve even said this publicly. They’re kind of against remasters. I don’t really know why, it’s strange for a publicly-traded company to seem to be against free money, but they seem to be against it. So that’s part of it. The other problem is that Dragon Age is just harder than Mass Effect to do”.

I’m sure Dragon Age is a harder game to remaster than Mass Effect, but like Darrah said, it is strange that EA would be so against remasters as a whole. Especially when you consider that some people could argue that the willingness to trot out our yearly sports titles with very few meaningful changes amounts to the same thing. But we’re not here for that. File Dragon Age Trilogy under “Probably never going to happen”.

Let’s all move on.