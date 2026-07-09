EA Responds to College Football 27 Microtransactions Backlash

EA has reportedly responded to players threatening to boycott College Football 27 over its new Dynasty Mode microtransactions. The publisher confirmed that it has added monetization to CFB 27, but it doesn’t appear to be planning to roll it back at launch.

Screenshot: EA

EA has reportedly issued a response over College Football 27 microtransactions. According to sports YouTuber Bordeaux, the publisher sent content creators and influencers a statement acknowledging the new microtransactions added to CFB 27’s single-player modes. However, the YouTuber claims EA is likely not going to remove the new monetization as of the game’s launch.

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“EA has responded, but sounds like they’re gonna stand firm for now and double down on the changes with microtransactions. They’re also using creators to push their messaging without making a statement themselves or addressing anything.” Bordeaux then criticized EA for saying that the core coach progression in CFB 27 remained “unchanged” when it removed the “Fast” and “Faster” option for players to control the speed at which they get XP.

Screenshot: @bordeauxyoutube

It should be pointed out that EA has not made this announcement on the official College Football 27 social media accounts. At the time of writing, the only source for this is Bordeaux and other content creators who claim the publisher sent them a response sheet. If accurate, the response says EA is “continuing to monitor community feedback” regarding the new microtransactions. EA are also reportedly releasing an official blog post about the issue on July 9.

Screenshot: EA

Players reportedly aren’t the only ones unhappy with the CFB 27 monetization changes. According to a from Insider Gaming, several developers who worked on College Football 27 are also “livid” over the new microtransactions. If the report is accurate, those working on the game were unhappy with the monetization options months ago and expected the player backlash.

“Many developers working on College Football 27, who knew about this implementation for months, were livid. Even the player response that has happened was expected, and there was a worry from at least some of those who spoke that it would ‘be loudest it’s ever been’.” The developers who reportedly spoke with the outlet had to remain anonymous.

Finally, it appears that EA will issue a response in a blog post at some point on July 9. So it will be interesting to see if the publisher decides to walk back the microtransactions or find a new compromise by adding back the “Fast” and “Faster” XP sliders that players are angry over. For now, though, it appears the microtransactions are here to stay. If EA ultimately changes course, it may depend on how much community backlash continues after the game’s full launch.