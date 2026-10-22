EA Sports Is Officially Bringing Back ‘Fight Night’ After 15 Years. Here’s Everything We Know.

A company introducing a new social media account isn’t much of a surprise, especially not a big video game company like EA. But when it takes to X with a dedicated account to announce the return of a fan-favorite franchise, that’s pretty special.

Under the handle @EASPORTSFN, the developer announced a new Fight Night game is in the works. The solo post features a simple image of a pair of boxing gloves bathed in a spotlight, dangling above an empty boxing ring, with the words “The fight is never over.” The caption is also simple – “To everyone who stayed in our corner: Fight Night is back”, followed by a boxing glove and heart emojis.

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This will be the first Fight Night game since Fight Night Champion was released back in 2011. That’s a fifteen-year wait for sports game fans. As of right now, little is known about the upcoming game except the fact that it’s on the way. Still, after all this time, even this tiny tidbit is thrilling.

To everyone who stayed in our corner:



Fight Night is coming back. 🥊♥️#FightNight pic.twitter.com/THPwtB7hTC — EA SPORTS Fight Night (@EASPORTSFN) October 20, 2026

Fight Night is back after a hiatus of more than ten years

The Fight Night series first launched in 2004, following the Knockout Kings series, which began in 1998 and continued until 2003. Fight Night, as its name suggests, puts the player in the shoes of a boxer facing real-life boxing legends like Muhammad Ali and Evander Holyfield. Boxers could duke it out with their opponents using Total Punch Control, where moving the joysticks or using the bumpers determined how punches landed. The game also offered a career mode that let players guide their boxer through the ranks, eventually earning a shot at becoming a world champion.

Next came Fight Night Round 2 in 2005, which expanded Total Punch Control to introduce the Haymaker, a more powerful punch. Round 2 included Little Mac from Nintendo’s Punch-Out!! franchise as a playable character. Round 3 followed in 2006, and Round 4 came in 2009. The series ended with Fight Night Champion in 2011, which offered a grittier, more intense game meant to highlight the violent nature of real-life boxing. It introduced a new feature called Full-Spectrum Punch Control, which made it even easier to land a match-winning hit.

For gamers eager for this new installment, Fight Night Champion is still available on Xbox. Hopefully it will pass the time a little faster until EA reveals new information, like a potential release date or year.