Eagles Fans Get Free Rides to the Super Bowl Parade Thanks to Tequila Company

It’s no secret that Kevin Hart lives and breathes Philadelphia, otherwise known as the city that he was born and raised in. As such, he has become synonymous with the City of Brotherly Love’s sports scene, which also just so happens to be the home of the Super Bowl champs and the sight of Friday’s victory parade down Broad Street.

The lifelong Eagles fan found a fun way to give back to his hometown. He and his tequila company, Gran Coramino, will be footing the bill for everyone taking the Septa trains to the parade route. The premium brand’s Instagram account shared the news with a post that simply began, “WE GOT YOU PHILLY!”

The company also partnered with the team this season to become the official luxury tequila of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hart was, of course, in attendance at the Super Bowl rooting on his favorite team from the stands. It’s no surprise that Hart would find a creative way to market his company while doing so in a charitable way to help out his city.

It’s a much better use of him than when he attempted to drunkenly step onto the team’s Super Bowl stage back in 2018. If you don’t remember, Hart was a bit intoxicated and tried to walk on stage with the players to accept the Vince Lombardi Trophy before a security guard stopped him from doing so.

It seems he’s moved past that and will now allow his Eagles fandom to benefit swarms of other fans.

There are a lot of stops that Septa takes throughout the city, so Hart will be covering all of the rides between Market-Frankford and the Broad Street Lines. As is the case with any large gathering, and having the prior experience myself attending the prior Eagles Super Bowl parade and the Philadelphia Phillies’ parade, the city is going to be booming.

The chaos and swarms of people will make public transit, uhh, hectic, to say the least. SEPTA’s Interim General Manager, Scott A. Saucer, spoke to this to the media, urging everyone to practice patience.

“What we ask from our customers is patience. We can’t move everybody in at the same, and we can’t take everybody home at the same time,” Sauer explained.

Listen, it won’t be a fun time being jammed in a city train, but at the very least, it’s nice knowing that the fare will be free for many of the million fans expected to be in attendance.