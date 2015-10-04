Eagles’ Fletcher Cox Takes Down Washington’s RB Matt Jones by the Dreads

Here’s the part where I’m supposed to tell you that it’s within the rules to tackle someone by the hair. Here’s the part where I’m supposed to tell you that the hair is technically considered a part of the uniform. But come on. That’s just rude.

A man should be able to wear his hair how he wants—regardless of his profession and the liabilities therein—and this just seems like a vicious way for Fletcher Cox to take Matt Jones to the turf. The crazy part is seeing how tight and how long Cox had a grip on Jones’ dreads. Jones already gets hit from another angle, and you can actually see Jones’ hair release and Jones’ neck spring back into position.

At least Jones didn’t have to go full-on Marshawn Lynch and pick his torn-off dread up from the turf. Thankfully no souvenirs today.