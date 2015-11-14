Eagles of Death Metal Merchandise Manager Nick Alexander Was Killed in the Paris Bataclan Attack

Eagles of Death Metal merchandise manager Nick Alexander was confirmed as one of the many people killed in last night’s attacks on Paris in a heartbreaking statement from his family confirming their loss: “It is with huge sorrow that we can confirm that our beloved Nick lost his life at the Bataclan last night. Nick was not just our brother, son and uncle; he was everyone’s best friend – generous, funny and fiercely loyal,” Alexander’s family said. “Nick died doing the job he loved and we take great comfort in knowing how much he was cherished by his friends around the world. Thank you for your thoughts and respect for our family at this difficult time. Peace and light.”

The Essex born 36-year-old worked tours for a number of bands of note, including the Black Keys, whose drummer Patrick Carney gave the following statement to Rolling Stone: “I spent a lot of time with Nick, but the thing about the touring merch job, it’s one of the more thankless jobs. You do it because you just want to travel and you’re interested in meeting new people and it’s really hard work. It’s not the job you take if you’re into partying. So he was a really organized, super hard worker, really funny. I remember him always very content with being on tour. It was what seems to make him the happiest. After shows, when everyone would go wild or whatever, he would also be really reserved. He was just a sweetheart, that guy.”

Artists across genres offered their condolences, including Fall Out Boy Joe Trohman, who tweeted that he was “horrified,” and Swedish death metal vets In Flames, who sent out a short, affecting RIP.