VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Health

‘Ear Worms,’ Today’s Comic by Urbano Ortega Matta

By

comics!
Share:
1539366716601-lowcost-1c
1539366727196-lowcost-2c
1539366794250-lowcost-3c
1539366804135-lowcost-4c
1539366878070-lowcost-5c-fixed
1539366952175-lowcost-6c
1539366964818-lowcost-7c
1539366981764-lowcost-8c
1539366993567-lowcost-9c
1539367003283-lowcost-10c
1539367016760-lowcost-11c
1539367036621-lowcost-12c-fixed
1539367045216-lowcost-13c
1539367117648-lowcost-14c
1539367127721-lowcost-15c

Check out more of Urbano Ortega Matta’s art on Instagram and Tumblr.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE