Earl Swavey Ups His Game Again on the “40s” Video

Last time we caught up with Compton rapper Earl Swavey, back in 2015, he was coming off a run of two hospital visits in a couple months; the first was for a box cutter stab wound to the neck, the other for a head-on car collision. But Swavey, featured in Noisey Bompton, wanted to talk about his new mixtape Business Before Pleasure 2, a tape that he promised would be wide-ranging and far-reaching. It was going to be the next step.

But Business Before Pleasure 2 hasn’t dropped yet. Instead, we got Gangland back in June, a huge step-up for the 21-year-old that exceeded the high expectations we already had. His rhymes were tighter than before, the production was slicker, and the whole thing fell into into place.

Videos by VICE

Today he’s premiering the video for “40s” featuring AD on Noisey. It’s a sweetly-shot, black-and-white day-in-the-life video that, again, shows the rapper coming into his own.

Check it out below.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.