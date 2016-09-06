A Rare Earl Sweatshirt Track has Appeared… And It May Have Been Produced by King Krule!

Despite being considered as a format that had been slowly tumbling toward sedentary living, radio has seen a resurgence in the past year or so (read Thump’s piece about a new golden age for radio here). And not just in terms of the new stations that have cropped up, like Beats 1, Radar Radio or RBMA Radio, but also in terms of programming; as almost every musician of note (and popular music site Noisey) has seemingly been blessed with their own radio show. A couple nights ago Knxwledge (who you should know from the excellent NxWorries project with Anderson Paak, or as the guy behind the boards on Kendrick Lamar’s “Momma”) took to RBMA Radio for the third episode of his show, where he blessed listeners with a new, unreleased and very dirty track from Earl Sweatshirt called “Death Whistles”.

“Shouts out Edgar”, Knxwledge says as the track begins, suggesting that the track has been produced by Edgar the Beatmaker, the production alias of King Krule. It is unknown when the track was recorded, but here’s a message sent to the gods that one day the earth shall be presented with recordings from this weird-ass session between King Krule, Earl Sweatshirt, Jagwar Ma and Warpaint. Listen to “Death Whistles” below.