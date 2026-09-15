Early 2000s Alt-Rock Heroes Forced to Cancel Tour Dates Due to Singer’s Emergency Eye Surgery

Alt-rock heroes Jimmy Eat World have been forced to cancel some upcoming tour dates. The reason is serious medical issues with frontman Jim Adkins.

In a post on Instagram, Adkins explained that he recently suffered from some vision problems that led to him having emergency surgery on his eye. He is now recovering from the procedure, but the situation forces the band to cancel some upcoming dates in the United States.

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“Sunday, as we were preparing to play at Warped Tour in Mexico City, I noticed a shadow cloud creeping in on my vision,” Adkins explained. “With some quick research, I knew I had to seek medical help immediately. After an exam, it was discovered that I had a detached retina and needed surgery asap.”

He continued, “Per doctor’s orders, attempting to do the show could have caused permanent damage, so we had to make the tough decision to cancel our performance. All that to say. I am back home, out of surgery, and starting the recovery process.

“Beyond not being able to play in Mexico City,” Adkins went on to say, “We unfortunately aren’t going to be performing at Louder Than Life in Louisville and Shaky Knees in Atlanta this week. We are disappointed to be missing you. Take care of yourselves, listen to your body, and we’ll be rocking with you all again soon!”

Jimmy Eat World Fans Have been showing support for Frontman Jim Adkins after he revealed a serious medical condition

In the wake of Adkins ‘ message, many Jimmy Eat World fans have shown their support for the beloved singer. “We were sad you couldn’t play in Mexico City,” one fan wrote in the post comments. “But we would have been sadder if playing risked your health. Happy to know you’re taking care of yourself! We love you and hope you’ll keep on rocking soon enough!”

“I think it’s obvious that this detached retina has got to be from years and years of god-like rocking,” someone else added. “Rest up, King!”

A third fan offered, “So glad you got this sorted, although that must have been terrifying. Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Jim; your health comes first, always.”

Notably, Jimmy Eat World has a run of shows scheduled for later this year (November and December 2026). At this time, there is no indication that these shows will be impacted.

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