Early 2000s RPG Series Is Finally Coming to Xbox and PlayStation

A massive RPG trilogy that originally kicked off more than two decades ago is finally making its way to the modern generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles this summer.

The Gothic Classic Trilogy Reveals Release Rollout Plans for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One

THQ Nordic

The revival of the Gothic franchise is fully underway after a long hiatus. Gothic Remake is currently nearing the end of development and is aiming for a release this summer on June 5, 2026. Fans who simply can’t get enough of the Gothic universe will also be able to begin revisiting the original trilogy this summer on modern consoles.

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THQ Nordic has now confirmed the planned release dates for Xbox and PlayStation rereleases of the full original Gothic trilogy. Here is a breakdown of when players can get their hands on each of the massive RPGs:

Gothic Classic will launch on July 28 for $29.99. Note that shoppers who pre-order Gothic Remake, however, can get Gothic Classic now as a free bonus at no additional cost.

will launch on July 28 for $29.99. Gothic II Complete Classic will launch on September 29 for $29.99.

will launch on September 29 for $29.99. Gothic III Classic will launch on November 24 for $29.99.

For gamers who didn’t play through these games back when they originally launched, it’s worth noting that these are big games. The original Gothic Classic boasts 50+ hours of gameplay and a large variety of weapons and spells for your character to wield.

The scope continued to expand in Gothic II Complete Classic with more than 100 missions across varied environments and more than 500 unique NPCs to interact with. The sequel was also fully voice acted and added even more combat tools to the arsenal, with more than 200 weapons and magical spells.

Finally, Gothic III Classic takes things even further with a huge, free roaming world to explore. This installment featured unique class-free character development and more than 50 different monsters and animals and dozens of different human enemies.

Although the Gothic series is definitely a bit of a cult-classic from its era, it will be very interesting to see what sort of demand there is from contemporary gamers to revisit the series or check it out for the first time. Be sure to check back for more Gothic news and updates as the release dates get closer for both the Gothic Remake and Gothic Classic.

Gothic Classic and Gothic II Complete Classic are currently available for Switch. Gothic Classic will launch on July 28 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.