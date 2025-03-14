3 Rap Songs From the Early ’90s That Might Give You a Contact High

One of the major reasons people fell in love with rap music upon its inception was that it was a powerful tool to open your mind. It was the deep-voiced Public Enemy frontman Chuck D who dubbed the genre “the Black CNN” because of its informative qualities. And he’s totally right in that assessment.

One of the things rap music has talked about openly over the years is weed. Pot, cannabis, ganja, Mary Jane, sticky-icky, chronic, skunk, that good green. Whatever you want to call it, THC in all forms has long been a part of rap music. If you live in a state with legal cannabis, you have rappers, in part, to thank.

Here, we wanted to dive into three rap songs from the golden era of the early ’90s that highlight pot. A trio of tracks that open your mind to the mind-opening substance (consult your local physicians, music fans).

These three rap tunes from the ’90s just might give you a contact high.

“How to Roll a Blunt” by Redman from Whut? Thee Album (1992)

If you wanted a rap song to point to in order to prove that they teach as much as they entertain, this is a prime candidate. See, in the ’90s, blunts were the coolest and best ways to smoke weed. They got you the highest. While today there are all sorts of vapes and dabs and brownies and gummies and any other number of ways to get your THC, it was blunts all the way in the ’90s. And here, Newark, New Jersey-born Redman taught you exactly how to roll them.

“Hits From the Bong” by Cypress Hill From Black Sunday (1993)

You can’t write any kind of list about weed-focused rap songs without including California-born blazers, Cypress Hill. Perhaps more than any group of artists, Cypress Hill brought weed to the mainstream. And on this song, which samples “Son of a Preacher Man,” the group overdubs literal bong sounds before rapping about what it’s like for them to get super high and be who they are. Inhale, exhale, just got an ounce in the mail! Sounds great!

“Pack the Pipe” the Pharcyde from Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde (1992)

The Pharcyde are your favorite rappers’ favorite rappers. They were ahead of their time and classic all at once. And on this song, they tout the effects of what it’s like to be constantly high.

Your buds put your money together on a given Saturday, and you get some sticky green and you pack the pipe to get a little lifted. Then you put this song on to know what it would be like to do all that and also be a great rap group. It’s an elastic, dreamy song—perfect for the vibe you’ve created with your dime bag.