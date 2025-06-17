Early Prime Day Sale: Fire TV 4K Max Streaming Stick Gets a Big Discount

That big-screen 4K TV only gets you so far. If the built-in streaming platform is a nightmarish collision of bad UI, you need a streaming device capable of streaming in 4K. It can’t be slow—because lots of them are—and it shouldn’t be expensive.

Save your money for subscriptions to HBO Max, Netflix, and the like. At $60, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a decent buy that makes a good case for itself. At $30 on an early sale ahead of Prime Day 2025, it’s a steal.

Having tested it out personally, I’ll say that it’s snappy and responsive, and while I didn’t love the remote compared to its Roku and Apple competition, it did the job just fine. No, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max didn’t win the top spot in my streaming device guide (although it might’ve if I were heavily invested in the Alexa ecosystem).

No streaming stick won the top spot in my guide, actually, as the full-sized Roku Ultra 4K took top honors, with the Apple TV 4K as a runner-up due to its speed (and high price).

When we talk streaming sticks, which take up less room than full-sized devices, the tables turn. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max’s primary competition is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which remains near its full price at $47. If you spring for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you’ll be saving $17 over the Roku.

The Roku also lacks support for the high-quality Dolby Atmos audio format, which the Amazon stick has. Score another point for the Amazon.

The streaming stick’s built-in Alexa voice assistant works quite well, though, and Fire TV ties into so many smart home hubs and devices that there’s real value to somebody who already has an Alexa ecosystem integrated inside their home.

Remember to click the checkbox to apply the coupon before you add it to your cart, or you won’t get the discount. Only Prime subscribers will see it. If you’re looking at the product page without a Prime account, you’ll just get the full price, as this deal is for Prime subscribers only.