The Best Early Prime Day Deals That Belong in Your Cart

Amazon’s Prime Day is right around the corner—it’s dropping on July 11 and July 12 this year, and the question is: Are you ready??? The mega sales event has a chokehold on shoppers every year with its jaw-dropping discounts across tons of categories including kitchen, home, tech, and apparel, resulting in low-as-you’ll-see-them prices on laptops, furniture, and more. Looking for a bougie massage device, rad headphones, or even luxury skincare at ultra-bargain prices? Prime Day will be the time to score (and the sales aren’t just on Amazon).

This year, we’ll be blessed with two full days of killer deals—again, on July 11 and 12—but that doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in early Prime Day deals with an array of A+ products that are already marked to move. We found some absolute bangers to get the party started, because it’s never too early to save some dough. Make a snack, blast some 80s bops, and let’s fill up those virtual shopping carts.

Dyson tech

Dyson daddies, rejoice: Amazon has a handful of the brand’s high-end home-tech products for up to 30% off. Its iconic lightweight vacuums and fans are among the mix to keep your abode spick and span, and cool.

An affordable Theragun alternative

Listen, we know that your back hurts from carrying the weight of your entire friend group. Cop this bestselling Theragun alternative for 66% off to massage and bon voyage the pain away.

Luna Controller + FREE 1-month Luna

Summer is here, and with it, the urge to stay inside while the air conditioner is on blast (and diddle with our [redacted] and gaming consoles). This Amazon bundle is offering a slick new Luna controller and one free month of the gaming service for 43% off.

Brümate’s Hospulator koozie

Beer koozies are fun, and while it’s great to remind people of Brittany and Dylan’s wedding from 2015 or of a random barbecue sauce from your hometown, you’ve gotta wonder: Do those koozies really keep your beer cold? We can’t know, but we do know that BrüMate’s stainless steel can coolers—which have over 70,000 ratings for an incredible 4.9-star average—are 25% off right now.

REDLIRO Under Desk Treadmill

True gym rats don’t stop working out because they have to go to work—they bring the gym to their office! This walking pad is TikTok-viral for a reason, with its foldable portability, slim design, and 12 speeds. Best of all, it’s 23% off.

Cosori Dehydrator

In the summer, people love to tell you to “stay hydrated.” This doesn’t apply to all the fruits, veggies, and beef you’re about to annihilate with this dehydrator, which is a whopping 40% off.

JBL Live 660NC Headphones

It’s time to dispose of your ancient Apple headphones and cop these bad boys for 55% off. Block out all surrounding shenanigans with their adaptive noise cancellation technology, or stay alert of your surroundings during outdoor workouts and late-night bodega runs with the Ambient Aware feature.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

Did Fluffy leave behind a trail of fur on your luxurious velvet sofa? This cult-fave fabric cleaning tool for 22% off has plenty of appetite to devour any leftover pet hair or lint around the house—our editors with cats are obsessed.

Shark’s Robot Vacuum

Want a machine to create a perfect digital map of your home so it can spy on you clean your floors? Over 27,000 people (and probably the CIA) agree that this is the way. A robotic vacuum is the future we actually want, and this snazzy model is a whopping 50% off.

Waterpik Flosser

Woo your lover, co-workers, or dental technician with pearly chompers with the help of a water-powered flosser for 29% off. It’s rechargeable, has 360-degree rotation, four swappable tips, and two pressure settings.

The Bartesian cocktail machine

We reviewed the Bartesian cocktail machine a while back and deduced that if you want to quickly whip up a bunch of classic bevvies for your rambunctious (or very chill) crew, this bartending gadget is a killer way to proceed. Thankfully for everyone who will be coming over to your place, it’s 20% off right now.

Streamlet Sunset Lamp

Our cure for cabin fever when all of your friends are on vacation? A sunset lamp with 16 different color options to boost our mood (that just so happens to be over 50% off). Beloved by many, it has a 4.4-star average rating and over 1,500 reviews.

RENPHO Eye Massager

RENPHO’s vibrating eye massager is our absolute favorite device for relieving our tired, strained eyes. ​​The heated pads caress your weary sockets and replicate a top-notch face massage by squeezing and kneading away all the stress in your facial muscles. All that for 60% off? Not too shabby.

A memory foam mattress

You deserve all the plush, body-supporting goodness of a memory foam mattress, and this 10-inch slab from Olee Sleep is 34% off for Prime Day. It has garnered an impressive 4.5-star average rating from over 24,000 reviews, and costs less than most of our irresponsible Saturday nights. As one stan writes, “I ordered this bed in 2019, expecting it to only last a few years. Here we are 4 years later and it’s the best bed I’ve owned.”

TORRAS Coolify Portable Air

Keep cool all day long (even when your roommate inevitably breaks the in-window A/C unit) with this ultra-handy cooling neck fan. Currently at a breezy 17% off, this portable fan includes 36 air vents to provide an “immersive cooling experience” for all your sweaty needs—and we love it.

Amazon Fire 4K 50” TV

Popping a squat on the couch and flipping on trashy reality television (Selling Sunset, whisk us away) will always be one of our favorite hobbies when it comes to de-stressing, managing hangovers, or just indulging in some good old-fashioned escapism. A smart TV makes it way easier to flip between your favorite (garbage) programming, which is why Amazon’s Fire 4K TV—sure to be marked down heavily for any Prime-adjacent sales events—is a top choice. Upgrade your binging experience with this TV’s 4K Ultra HD screen that supports HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus sound, all of which deliver a clearer, more vibrant picture with brighter colors and enhanced sound—and you can grab it for 36% off.

DIY Sparkling Water

If you’re addicted to La Croix or Perrier, maybe cut down on your expenses (and toll on the environment) by picking up a SodaStream and doing it yourself. Its sparkling water tastes as spicy as the “real thing,” and you can even infuse your own flavors.

Apple AirPods Pro

Sure, AirPods Pro were easy to avoid at first—looking like an up-charged, easy-to-lose version of the Apple earphones that came pre-packaged with an iPhone (except, you know, without the wiring). That said, once you’ve actually tried a pair for a few days, it’s hard to go back to anything else. You really can’t go wrong with AirPods’ noise cancellation technology and fast-charging case. For 20% off, grabbing a new pair (or extra—trust us, we understand if you’ve got a bad habit of dropping an AirPod into a nearby sewer grate) looks even more inviting. Oh, and don’t sweat it if you’re not fully “bought in” to the Appleverse; if you don’t own an iPhone or MacBook, AirPods can also connect to Android devices and the Google Pixel.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

If you live alone or bounce off the walls from too much caffeine, there’s a good chance that one cup of java is all you need to get you started in the morning. This single-serve coffee maker will lock in your daily coffee fix for 40% off. Being less than five inches wide, it’s perfect for solo living in small spaces and can be stored easily under the cabinet. Just pop in a K-cup and brew.

A thick yoga mat

There’s nothing worse than attempting a difficult yoga position on a mat with all the thickness of a soggy crêpe. Bring home this thicc, high-rated yoga mat from Gaiam Essentials at 18% off the original price instead.

A velvet couch

Remember when Emily Ratajkowski kind of came out as queer showed off her green velvet sofa on TikTok? We’ve been bum-over-noggin for a plush velvet sofa ever since, and this high-rated couch is 49% off and comes in a rich, versatile blue-green colorway.

Nekteck Shiatsu Massager

Caress your neck and back with this wonderful kneading machine for 17% off. It features eight massage modes and three-speed strengths to mimic the masseuse of your dreams.

A Breville juicer

Here at VICE, we’re huge juice drinkers. And Breville’s Juice Fountain Plus is a perennial fave among juicers for its bigger chute, meaning less prep work for you. Make this your summer of getting ripped (or, you know, of making a lot of fresh margaritas) It’s more than $50 off right now.

Ninja Air Fryer

We have a certified air fryer master on our team, and if you, too, want to fry [checks previously-linked article] mayonnaise, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and eggs, this fryer for 20% off is a good place to start. (You can also cook regular food in it, like chicken and french fries.)

Don’t have a Prime membership? It’s not too late to grab one and bask in bodacious bargains and the plan’s signature two-day shipping. And, if you’re Amazon-averse but love saving bucks, we’ve got alternative sales and price-matched deals coming soon. You can thank us later for the recs.

