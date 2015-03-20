‘Earth Porn Vol. 2’ Is the Drone-Powered Sequel Nature Deserves

Sweeping drone footage of nature at its most beautiful is filmmaker Christiaan Welzel‘s specialty, and he doesn’t disappoint in Earth Porn Vol. 2, the follow-up to his hugely popular Earth Porn Vol. 1. Released on Monday, the sequel captures Alberta’s stunning bodies of water, soaring over lakes, rivers, and waterfalls with a DJI Phantom 2 that reveals the vibrant, untouched natural resource. Basically, it looks like the opposite of the decaying Chernobyl ruins he captured last year.

Check out more drone’s-eye vistas, and stay tuned for Earth Porn Vol. 3-4, on Christiaan Welzel’s Vimeo page.

