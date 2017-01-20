Ease Your Troubled Mind, Watch Joyous Kid Nail Three Half-Court Shots in a Row

I know you might be staring down the bleak oblivion today, but let’s just rewind a little bit, become a kid again, and think about how fricken sweet it is to nail three long three pointers in a row in front of a full, cheering crowd.

A kid named Asher Lucas—according to Adam Lucas’ Youtube video—was running around during a break at NC State vs Carolina basketball game earlier this month, seemingly just messing around, when he hit three half-court shots in a row. The crowd was pumped at the first one—which Lucas catapulted from his hip like some kind of medieval rock hurling contestant—but by the time he made it to three, they understandably went into a tizzy. Lucas handled the fame and glory spectacularly, as he should have, taking a tiny, grinning lap and getting props from his little buddies.

Videos by VICE

It’s almost enough to make you forget about politics, this joyous event held in North Carolina… a state where an exiting Republican governor proactively restricted his Democrat successor’s authority just to spite him, and where there’s a rampantly LGBT-discriminatory bathroom law. Goddamnit.