East 17’s Brian Harvey is Troubled: Watch Him Smash His Gold Discs in an Outburst Against the “Fucking Music Industry”

East 17’s Brian Harvey is a troubled man. It was only four months ago that he appeared outside Downing Street, holding an important white folder and toting a bottle of the energy-boosting beverage Lucozade, demanding an impromptu chat with David Cameron. That all got brushed over after it happened but today, Brian is back. This time he’s not calm, either.

In a video titled “fuck the industry 2”, Brian emphatically smashes East 17’s gold discs against an innocent rubbish bin. “This is what I think about your fucking music industry”, he says, confirming that the destruction is a metaphor for his feelings about the music industry. In a second video, named “ANGRY and TIDY“, you can see him cleaning up the mess he has caused. Unfortunately, unlike the glass from a broken gold record, no one can rid East 17’s comeback album from existence.

Videos by VICE

We understand that Brian Harvey wants to music industry to go fuck themselves. The caption for “fuck the industry 2” reads “This is what I think of you all. Fuck your record industry, and fuck your weird pedophile world”, but it’s not clear what, exactly, has made this man angry. Here are a few suggestions:

– Union J have 1.57m followers on Twitter. East 17 have 3,081.

– In 2005, after eating three giant baked potatoes, Brian ran himself over. Maybe he hasn’t recovered.

– No endorsement deal with Lucozade.

– The poor quality frames used by the BPI when issuing silver, gold and platinum certifications.

– Joey Essex released an album last year.

– No one really cares about East 17 anymore?

If you haven’t seen it yet, the most bizarre and sad moments from East 17’s reunion can be found in this documentary which aired in 2006 on Channel 4.



Follow Ryan on Twitter: @RyanBassil