Watch Pluto Represent His District and Get High on Love in Two Part Video “East End of Things” and “Cocaine”



Photo by Janick Laurent

Standing on the crest of the famous Scarborough Bluffs cliff, Pluto is literally at the peak of the district. So it’s only appropriate the Toronto native R&B singer brings us his two-part video for “East End Of Things”, an homage to his home and “Cocaine,” an homage to drugs, kind of. The video follows the singer rolling around the neighbourhood in a convertible as the weighty trunk-breaking bass of “East End of Things” takes centre attention. But just before the video can indulge in the usual house party excess, hazy-ballad “Cocaine” takes hold as Pluto attempts to keep himself together in a dream-like state where addiction becomes a matter of the heart.

Videos by VICE

“When I make music, I tend to build on the visuals from the initial creation process. I normally like to have a lot of depth and symbolic messages to bring my lyrics to life,” Pluto explains. “This time, I wanted to have some fun with my team and friends… and ‘East End Of Things’ made it easy. ‘Cocaine’ is more of my element.” Watch the video below.

Byron Yan is a writer from Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.