Momofuku and East Fork Are Dropping Another Finger-Licking Dinnerware Set

Fasten your summer bonnets, and uncork the Whispering Angel: East Fork and Momofuku have been spankin’ the pottery wheel again. Last year, the cult North Carolina-based pottery brand collaborated with David Chang’s iconic restaurant group on a dinnerware drop worthy of both parties’ talent for perfectionism (that feels effortless), and designs that could give “a bit of joy to the table during the holiday season,” during the height of the pandemic. Now, it’s time for their summertime unwind. Like Lorde, they have licked the sun, chugged three gallons of freshly pressed apricot juice, kissed the trees, and then crafted a collection of earthy, cheery dinnerware pieces to casually dress-up your late night summer picnic.

“This summer brings together friends and family visiting and entertaining, many for the first time in a while,” they’ve said about the collaboration, so “on Sunday, June 27th at 12pm ET, we’ll offer our complete collection of pottery in both colors, one, a verdant green, and the other, the fullness of ripe peaches and summertime itself.” Wow, a Call Me By Your Name vibe if there ever was one.

Pieces start at $12, and include coupes, ice cream bowls, mugs, and cake plates; dinner plates, toddler cups (swaaaaanky baby), popcorn bowls, and more. They’ve named the limited edition shades “Orchard” and “Peachy Keen,” and also just announced a contest on Instagram to win a Peachy Keen wiggle vase, Bitty Bowls, and a bunch of Momofuku condiments:

This is all very ideal for our perpetual Ina Garten cosplay, and for anyone who wants to start gradually replacing all those IKEA and/or mismatched plates with a versatile ceramic collection that looks equally fab with mom’s brisket, gas station burritos, and that roll-the-dice bodega sushi. “Like a true drop, when it’s gone, it’s gone,” reminds the press release, so set an egg timer for noon (Eastern time) this Sunday, June 27, and browse the rest of their ceramicware (especially that sale rack) while you wait…

See you at the dinner party, and don’t forget to stock the bar cart.

