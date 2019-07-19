Easy Antipasti Salad Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 large red bell pepper

6 ounces|175 grams pitted kalamata olives, crushed by hand

¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar

1 (15-ounce|439-gram) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 (12-ounce|340-gram) jar marinated artichoke hearts

8 ounces|225 grams fresh mozzarella

8 ounces|225 grams salami

1 (12-ounce|340-gram) jar pepperoncini

10 sprigs fresh oregano, stems removed and discarded

Directions

Heat the oven to broil. Place the pepper on a sheet tray and cook, turning occasionally, until blackened all over, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cover with cling film. Let sit for 10 minutes, then peel, discarding the blackened skin. Remove the stems and seeds and cut into 1-inch pieces. Transfer to a bowl with the olives, vinegar, and chickpeas. Meanwhile, drain the artichoke hearts, reserving 2 tablespoons of liquid. Chop the artichokes into about ½-inch to 1-inch chunks and transfer to the bowl with the liquid. Tear the mozzarella into 1-inch pieces and toss them into the bowl. Cut the salami in half lengthwise, then in half lengthwise again. Cut into ¼-inch thick slices and add to the bowl. Drain the pepperoncini, saving 2 tablespoons of liquid (you guessed it, add that to the bowl, too). Remove the stems and thinly slice the pepperoncini. Toss them on into the bowl. Season with salt and refrigerate, covered, for at least 1 hour. Toss in the oregano leaves before serving.

