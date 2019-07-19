Easy Antipasti Salad Recipe

Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 large red bell pepper
6 ounces|175 grams pitted kalamata olives, crushed by hand
¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar
1 (15-ounce|439-gram) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 (12-ounce|340-gram) jar marinated artichoke hearts
8 ounces|225 grams fresh mozzarella
8 ounces|225 grams salami
1 (12-ounce|340-gram) jar pepperoncini
10 sprigs fresh oregano, stems removed and discarded
Directions
- Heat the oven to broil. Place the pepper on a sheet tray and cook, turning occasionally, until blackened all over, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cover with cling film. Let sit for 10 minutes, then peel, discarding the blackened skin. Remove the stems and seeds and cut into 1-inch pieces. Transfer to a bowl with the olives, vinegar, and chickpeas.
- Meanwhile, drain the artichoke hearts, reserving 2 tablespoons of liquid. Chop the artichokes into about ½-inch to 1-inch chunks and transfer to the bowl with the liquid.
- Tear the mozzarella into 1-inch pieces and toss them into the bowl. Cut the salami in half lengthwise, then in half lengthwise again. Cut into ¼-inch thick slices and add to the bowl.
- Drain the pepperoncini, saving 2 tablespoons of liquid (you guessed it, add that to the bowl, too). Remove the stems and thinly slice the pepperoncini. Toss them on into the bowl.
- Season with salt and refrigerate, covered, for at least 1 hour. Toss in the oregano leaves before serving.
