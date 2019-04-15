Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups|500 ml whole milk
½ cup|112 grams granulated sugar
5 large egg yolks
¼ cup|35 grams cornstarch
12 tablespoons|170 grams unsalted butter
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 ripe bananas
1 (11-ounce|311-gram) box ’Nilla wafers
1 cup|115 grams walnuts
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup|250 ml heavy cream
¼ cup|30 grams confectioners’ sugar
Directions
- Make the custard: In a small saucepan, whisk together 1 ¾ cups|414 ml milk with the sugar and egg yolks over medium heat. In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with the remaining ¼ cup|60 ml milk, then whisk into the saucepan. Cook until thick, about 5 minutes. Stir in 4 tablespoons of the butter and 2 teaspoons of the vanilla and remove from the heat. Cool slightly, then place cling film directly on the surface of the custard and refrigerate until cold. Makes 2 ½ cups.
- Make the crust: Line the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper and set aside. Meanwhile, place the walnuts in a small skillet over medium. Cook until lightly toasted, 3 to 5 minutes. Cool completely, then transfer ¾ of them to a food processor with 7 ounces|200 grams of the ‘Nilla wafers and pulse until fine. Melt the remaining 8 tablespoons butter in a small saucepan. Mix the crumbs, butter, and salt in a medium bowl, then spread and press into an even layer in the bottom and up the sides of the prepared springform pan. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Make the whipped cream: Place the cream, confectioners’ sugar, and the remaining teaspoon of vanilla in a large bowl. Using a hand mixer, beat the cream until thick and stiff peaks form. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Assemble the pie: Slice 2 of the bananas into ¼-inch thick slices. Spread into an even layer in the bottom of the springform pan and cover with half of the custard. Cover with an even layer of the ‘Nilla wafers, then cover with the remaining custard. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
- When ready to serve, remove the pie from the springform mold. Slice the remaining banana and top the outside of the pie with the slices. Dollop the whipped cream over the middle of the pie. Chop the remaining walnuts and sprinkle over the top of the whipped cream. Crush the remaining ‘Nilla wafers over the top and serve.
