Easy Bánh Cuốn (Vietnamese Steamed Rice Rolls) Recipe

Makes 30

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour



INGREDIENTS

for the batter:

3 ½ cups|400 grams rice flour

3 cups|350 grams tapioca starch

1 ¾ teaspoons kosher salt

3 tablespoons vegetable oil



for the scallion oil:

⅔ cup|160 ml vegetable oil

8 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fish sauce

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

for the nuoc mam cham:

¼ cup|50 grams granulated sugar

¼ cup|60 ml freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons fish sauce

4 garlic cloves, minced

1-2 Thai bird’s eye chilies, minced



for the pork filling:

5 ounces|140 grams dried wood ear mushrooms

1 pound|425 grams ground pork

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ cup|60 grams vegetable oil

10 garlic cloves, minced

2 small yellow onions, finely chopped

for the toppings:

bean sprouts

Vietnamese mortadella (Chả Lụa), cut into wedges

1 English cucumbers, thinly sliced

fried shallots

DIRECTIONS

Make the batter: In a large bowl, mix together the rice flour, tapioca starch, salt, and oil. Add 5 ½ cups|300 grams water and mix well to combine. Cover and leave on the counter overnight. No need to refrigerate! Make the scallion oil: Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium. Add the fish sauce, salt, sugar, and scallions and remove from the heat. Make the nuoc mam cham: Dissolve the sugar in the lime juice, fish sauce, and ½ cup|125 ml water. Stir in the garlic and chilies and set aside. Make the pork filling: Soak the mushrooms in boiling water for 25 minutes, then strain and mince the mushrooms. Set aside. In a large bowl, mix the pork with the chicken bouillon, salt, sugar, and pepper for 10 to 15 minutes. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the garlic and onion and cook until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and pork and cook, stirring and breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the pork is browned and slightly caramelized, about 15 minutes. Set aside to cool. Make the bánh cuốn: Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium. Whisk the batter to get it back together and, working in batches, ladle about 2 ounces|60 grams of the batter into the skillet, just enough to cover the bottom. Swirl the pan to get an even and thin coat—you want it as thin as possible. No oil is needed! Cover the pan with a lid and let it steam for about 45 seconds to 1 minute. You’ll see the batter turn semi translucent and lift around the edges. You should be able to slide the cooked rice roll directly onto a plate or tray effortlessly. If the batter is still stuck on the pan, it means it’s not ready! Add about 3 tablespoons of the pork mixture to one side of the rice roll, then roll it up. Repeat! Garnish the rolls with the scallion oil and serve with cucumbers, bean sprouts, Vietnamese mortadella, fried shallots, and nuoc mam cham.

