Easy Blackened Salmon Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the salmon:

4 portions fresh salmon filet, skin off (about 6-8 ounces|171-227 grams each)

¼ cup|30 grams kosher salt

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

¼ cup|30 grams blackening spice blend

canola oil, for cooking



to serve:

collard green salad

Directions

Prepare the salmon: Double check salmon for pin bones, then combine salt and paprika. Season salmon portions generously on both sides (you will probably have seasoning left over), set aside and let the seasoning soak in for at least 20 minutes and up to 45. Cook the salmon: Heat the oven to 375°F. Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high. Blot the salmon with a paper towel to remove any excess moisture. Sprinkle blackening spice blend in an even layer over the bone side of the filet. Add a tiny drizzle of canola oil to your skillet and rub in with a paper towel, place the fish (seasoned side down) in the skillet and cook for 30 seconds to one minute, or just until seasoning is blackened and fish is barely cooked on that side. Place fish (seared side up) on a lightly oiled baking sheet or sizzle platter and place in the oven to finish cooking, 5 to 7 minutes. To serve, divide the salmon among plates with a good portion of the salad.

