Easy Bok Choy Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

for the dressing:

¼ cup|65 grams shiro miso

¼ cup|60 ml white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons Ginkgo vinegar (or rice wine vinegar)

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 teaspoons honey

½ cup|125 ml sesame oil

for the salad:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large head bok choy (about 2 pounds|1 kilogram), stems thinly sliced, leaves torn into bite-sized pieces

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons chili oil with crunchy garlic

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Directions

Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk the miso, white wine vinegar, mustard, Gingko vinegar, ginger, and honey. Slowly whisk in the sesame oil until combined. Set aside. Make the salad: Heat the canola oil over medium-high in a large skillet or wok. Add the bok choy stems and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, remove from the pan and transfer to a large bowl with the box choy leaves. Add the dressing and toss to combine. Transfer to a platter and top with the chili oil and sesame seeds.

