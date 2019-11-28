Easy Bok Choy Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
for the dressing:
¼ cup|65 grams shiro miso
¼ cup|60 ml white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons Ginkgo vinegar (or rice wine vinegar)
1 tablespoon minced ginger
2 teaspoons honey
½ cup|125 ml sesame oil
for the salad:
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 large head bok choy (about 2 pounds|1 kilogram), stems thinly sliced, leaves torn into bite-sized pieces
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons chili oil with crunchy garlic
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
Directions
- Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk the miso, white wine vinegar, mustard, Gingko vinegar, ginger, and honey. Slowly whisk in the sesame oil until combined. Set aside.
- Make the salad: Heat the canola oil over medium-high in a large skillet or wok. Add the bok choy stems and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, remove from the pan and transfer to a large bowl with the box choy leaves. Add the dressing and toss to combine. Transfer to a platter and top with the chili oil and sesame seeds.
