Easy Chicken, Avocado, and Fried Egg Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
8 boneless and skinless chicken thighs
3 lemons
¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
2 teaspoons paprika
1 ½ teaspoons cayenne
5 sprigs thyme, leaves picked and chopped, plus 2 whole sprigs
3 sprigs rosemary, leaves picked and finely chopped, plus 1 whole sprig
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
1 jalapeño, stemmed and thinly sliced
1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
2 avocados, halved, pitted, and scooped
4 large eggs
1 pound|454 grams manchego, grated
1 loaf 7-grain bread, sliced into 8 (½-inch) thick slices
Directions
- Place the chicken in a medium bowl. Squeeze 2 of the lemons over the top and add in ¼ cup|60 ml of the oil, the poultry seasoning, paprika, cayenne, the chopped thyme, and the chopped rosemary. Season with salt and pepper and let sit for 10 minutes.
- Heat ¼ cup|60 ml oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the sprigs of thyme and rosemary, as well as the garlic. Infuse gently for 3 minutes, then increase the heat to medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Squeeze the remaining lemon over the top and transfer the chicken to a plate. Add in the jalapeño and onion and cook until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onion mixture to the plate with the chicken. Wipe the skillet clean.
- Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in the skillet and crack in the eggs. Season the eggs with salt and pepper and fry until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat.
- Heat the oven to broil. Place the bread on a baking sheet and toast one side until golden, 1 minute. Flip the slices of bread over and sprinkle each piece with some cheese. Broil until the cheese is melted and bubbling, 1 minute more.
- To assemble your sandwich, top 4 slices of bread with a couple of pieces of chicken and the onions. Top each with a fried egg and half of an avocado. Top with the other slice of bread and serve.
