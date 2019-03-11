Easy Chicken, Avocado, and Fried Egg Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

8 boneless and skinless chicken thighs

3 lemons

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1 tablespoon poultry seasoning

2 teaspoons paprika

1 ½ teaspoons cayenne

5 sprigs thyme, leaves picked and chopped, plus 2 whole sprigs

3 sprigs rosemary, leaves picked and finely chopped, plus 1 whole sprig

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

1 jalapeño, stemmed and thinly sliced

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 avocados, halved, pitted, and scooped

4 large eggs

1 pound|454 grams manchego, grated

1 loaf 7-grain bread, sliced into 8 (½-inch) thick slices

Directions

Place the chicken in a medium bowl. Squeeze 2 of the lemons over the top and add in ¼ cup|60 ml of the oil, the poultry seasoning, paprika, cayenne, the chopped thyme, and the chopped rosemary. Season with salt and pepper and let sit for 10 minutes. Heat ¼ cup|60 ml oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the sprigs of thyme and rosemary, as well as the garlic. Infuse gently for 3 minutes, then increase the heat to medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Squeeze the remaining lemon over the top and transfer the chicken to a plate. Add in the jalapeño and onion and cook until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onion mixture to the plate with the chicken. Wipe the skillet clean. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in the skillet and crack in the eggs. Season the eggs with salt and pepper and fry until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat. Heat the oven to broil. Place the bread on a baking sheet and toast one side until golden, 1 minute. Flip the slices of bread over and sprinkle each piece with some cheese. Broil until the cheese is melted and bubbling, 1 minute more. To assemble your sandwich, top 4 slices of bread with a couple of pieces of chicken and the onions. Top each with a fried egg and half of an avocado. Top with the other slice of bread and serve.

