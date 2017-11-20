Easy Chicken Liver Pâté Recipe

Servings: 6-8
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 day
Ingredients
10 ounces|300 grams chicken livers
1 cup|250 ml whole milk
2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
⅓ cup|70 grams diced yellow onion
3 ounces|70 grams brandy
10 grams kosher salt, plus more to taste
½ cup|130 ml heavy cream
1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
16 tablespoons|225 grams unsalted butter
maple syrup, to taste
sherry vinegar, to taste
pickles, to serve
toast, to serve
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Place the livers in a medium bowl and cover with the milk. Refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, heat the oil in a large skillet over high. Add the chicken livers and cook, flipping once, until golden brown, 3 minutes. Take care not to overcook your livers! You’ll wind up with a grainy paté if you do. Transfer the livers to a food processor or blender.
- Throw your onions in the skillet and cook until soft, 3 minutes. Season with salt, then add the brandy and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the cream and the Dijon and cook, stirring, until emulsified, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to the blender with the livers.
- With the motor running, add the butter, little by little, until emulsified and smooth. Season with salt, maple syrup, and sherry vinegar. Transfer to a serving bowl and leave in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours until set and cool. Serve with pickles and toast.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.