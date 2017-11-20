Easy Chicken Liver Pâté Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 day

Ingredients

10 ounces|300 grams chicken livers

1 cup|250 ml whole milk

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

⅓ cup|70 grams diced yellow onion

3 ounces|70 grams brandy

10 grams kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ cup|130 ml heavy cream

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

16 tablespoons|225 grams unsalted butter

maple syrup, to taste

sherry vinegar, to taste

pickles, to serve

toast, to serve

Directions

Place the livers in a medium bowl and cover with the milk. Refrigerate overnight. The next day, heat the oil in a large skillet over high. Add the chicken livers and cook, flipping once, until golden brown, 3 minutes. Take care not to overcook your livers! You’ll wind up with a grainy paté if you do. Transfer the livers to a food processor or blender. Throw your onions in the skillet and cook until soft, 3 minutes. Season with salt, then add the brandy and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the cream and the Dijon and cook, stirring, until emulsified, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to the blender with the livers. With the motor running, add the butter, little by little, until emulsified and smooth. Season with salt, maple syrup, and sherry vinegar. Transfer to a serving bowl and leave in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours until set and cool. Serve with pickles and toast.

