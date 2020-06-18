Easy Chile Verde Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

for the tomatillo salsa:

1 pound|450 grams tomatillos, husked, washed, and quartered

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

3 garlic cloves

½ bunch cilantro, roughly chopped.

½ medium yellow onion

¼ jalapeno, stemmed and seeded

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the chile verde:

1 pound|450 grams boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

kosher salt, to taste

3 tablespoons|45 ml canola oil

½ medium yellow onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cups|250 ml chicken bone broth

1 russet potato, cut into 1-inch pieces

to serve:

cooked white rice (optional)

1 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced

1 bunch radishes, thinly sliced

1 white onion, diced

½ bunch cilantro leaves

lime wedges

Directions

Make the salsa: Place all of the ingredients in the bowl of a blender and purée until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Make the chili verde: Season the pork all over with the pepper, garlic powder, cumin, and salt. Heat the oil over medium-high in a large saucepan. Working in batches, cook the pork, turning as needed, until browned all over, 4 to 5 minutes per batch. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. Add the onion and cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Add the pork back to the pan along with the salsa, broth, and potato. Bring to a boil over high, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, covered and stirring occasionally, until the pork is tender and the stew has thickened, about 2 hours. Season with salt and pepper and serve with the rice. Garnish with the avocado and radish slices, white onion, and cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges.

