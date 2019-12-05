Easy Crispy Onion Rings Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

vegetable oil, for frying

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup|75 grams cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 white onion, peeled and sliced into ¾-inch thick rings

1 ½ cups|375 ml cold sparkling water

ketchup, to serve

Directions

Heat 2-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F. In a large bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, cornstarch, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Whisk in the sparkling water, taking care to leave it kind of lumpy. Working in batches, coat the onion rings in the batter, then fry, turning as needed, until crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onion rings to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Repeat with remaining onion rings and serve with ketchup.

