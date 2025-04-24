‘Easy Delivery Co.’ Combines Mysterious Towns, Cute Cats, and Terrifying Driving Conditions for a Game That’s Coming for My Heart

Something about Easy Delivery Co. is slightly unsettling, but I mean that in the most positive of ways. There’s something a bit off about this town. But I can’t help but soak in the vibes as I cruise down the street. The bed of my truck is loaded up with deliveries and ready to be dropped off at the earliest possible time. It’s creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, but most importantly, it’s also incredibly adorable. Fuel up with extremely overpriced gasoline and hit the road. A driver’s job is never complete, especially now that Easy Delivery Co. has a demo on Steam. If there’s ever been a job that’s worth earning less than minimum wage, it’s this one. What you lack in finances, you make up for in mysteries.

Screenshot: Oro Interactive

Fuel up and Hit the Road With ‘Easy Delivery Co.’, a Game That Seems Made for People Like Me

It seems that the PlayStation 1 aesthetic is here to stay. Especially as players crave smaller games made by fewer people with more passion. And Easy Delivery Co. is a passion project in its purest form. It’s got a tinge of goofiness and charm, all while also hitting plenty of uncanny and creepy moments, too. And it all comes together in an extremely visually stunning package that utilizes both modern and retro techniques to help it stand out. But driving, the most important part, is both fun and frantic, while also feeling breakneck and terrifying when it needs to.

Passion projects like this turn out to be some of the best games available. You can feel the love poured into every square inch, especially when it comes to the vibes it exudes. Sure, vibes don’t make a game great, but they definitely help make a project all the more memorable. And while my gas tank may be running low, my smiles per hour are at an all-time high. Something is intoxicating about Easy Delivery Co., and I can’t quite put my finger on it. Maybe it’s the hilariously upbeat soundtrack, blasting as I rip through a town in a Kei truck. Or it could be the promise of absolutely no lore at all, especially in a completely normal town such as this one.

Either way, I strongly encourage you to check out the demo for Easy Delivery Co. It’s wild to think that two of my favorite games this year feature Kei trucks. But either way, I can’t wait to sign in for my first day on the job when this one releases.