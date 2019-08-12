Easy Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup|125 ml apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

3 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

3 teaspoons finely chopped fresh dill plus 2 dill stems

1 Hungarian pepper, stemmed and thinly sliced

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

3 green tomatoes

2 cups|500 ml buttermilk

1 tablespoon jalapeño jam

⅔ cup|100 grams all-purpose flour

⅓ cup|60 grams rice flour

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon Korean chili powder

1 cup|237 ml canola oil

½ cucumber, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces

1 cup|120 grams sun gold tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 tablespoons honey

Videos by VICE

Directions

Pickle the peppers: Heat the vinegar, sugar, and 1 ½ teaspoons salt in a small saucepan over medium-high. Once the sugar and salt has dissolved, throw in one dill stem, the sliced pepper, and onion. Make the fried green tomatoes: Slice the tomatoes about ½-inch thick. Place in a medium bowl and cover with the buttermilk and the jalapeño jam. Let sit for at least 20 minutes. Place the flour, rice flour, coriander, cayenne, chili powder, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon black pepper in a shallow bowl. Heat the canola oil in a large skillet over medium. Working in batches, coat the tomatoes in the flour mixture, then back in the buttermilk, then in the flour mixture again before frying. Fry, flipping once, until golden, 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel lined baking sheet and season with salt. Repeat with remaining tomato slices. Divide among plates. Toss the cucumber and tomatoes in a bowl with the 1 teaspoon dill, the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Divide among the plates with the fried tomatoes. Heat the honey in a small saucepan over medium. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the picking liquid and 2 teaspoons of the chopped dill. Stir in 2 tablespoons jalapeño jam and drizzle over the plates to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the MUNCHIES Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.