Easy Fried Whole Belly Clams Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the cocktail sauce:

½ cup|125 grams ketchup

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 lemon, juiced

hot sauce, to taste

for the tartare sauce:

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed, drained, and finely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped pickles

1 teaspoon finely chopped parsley

1 lemon, zested and juiced, plus wedges, for serving

1 small shallot, minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the slaw:

¼ head green cabbage, very finely shaved (about 12 ounces|380 grams|6 cups)

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

¼ cup|60 ml white vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon celery seed

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the clams:

1 cup|145 grams all-purpose flour

1 cup|145 grams cornmeal

1 tablespoon Old Bay

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup|250 ml buttermilk

vegetable oil, for frying

1 pound|450 grams shucked whole belly clams (about 30 clams)

lemon wedges, for serving

Directions

Make the cocktail sauce: Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Sauce will keep, refrigerated, for up to 7 days. Make the tartare sauce: In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise with the capers, pickles, parsley, lemon zest and juice, shallot, salt, and pepper. Tartare sauce will keep, refrigerated, for up to 5 days. Make the slaw: Combine all ingredients in a bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Fry the clams: Mix the flour, cornmeal, Old Bay, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl. Place the buttermilk in a separate bowl. Heat 3-inches vegetable oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 375°F. Working in batches, dip the clams in the buttermilk, then dredge in the cornmeal mixture. Fry, turning as needed, until golden, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Repeat with remaining clams. Serve with the cocktail sauce, tartare sauce, slaw, and lemon wedges.

