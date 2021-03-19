Easy Frito Pie Recipe

Serves 6-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the chili:

¼ cup|60 ml vegetable oil

1 medium|7 ½ ounces|905 grams white onion, diced

5 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 pounds|900 grams ground beef

1 cup|250 ml light beer

1 cup|250 ml beef broth

1 (14.5-ounce|411 gram) can whole peeled tomatoes, puréed until smooth

1 (15.5-ounce|439 gram) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 (7-ounce|198 gram) can green chilies



to serve:

6-8 (3 ½ ounce|99.2 gram) bags Fritos (alternatively, grab a big bag and share!)

grated cheddar cheese

sour cream

sliced jalapeños

chopped white onion

Directions

Make the chili: Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes, Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more, then stir in the chili powder, cumin, salt, paprika, and oregano. Cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes more, then stir in the tomato paste. Cook for 2 minutes, then stir in the ground beef and cook, breaking up into smaller pieces using a wooden spoon, until brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in the beer and cook until reduced by half, 1 to 2 minutes, then stir in the broth, tomatoes, beans, and green chilies. Bring to a low simmer and cook until thick, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Season to taste and keep warm. To serve, slash open a bag of Frito’s. Top with chili and sprinkle with the cheese and white onion. Dollop on some sour cream and finish it off with some slices of the jalapeño and the diced white onion.

