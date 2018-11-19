Easy Glazed Chicken Wings Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes, plus 2 days marinating
Ingredients
for the marinade:
¾ cup|155 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|120 ml fish sauce, preferably 3 Crabs brand
2 tablespoons yellow curry paste
2 pounds|1 kilogram chicken wings
Videos by VICE
for the glaze:
¾ cup|155 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|125 ml fish sauce
2 limes, juiced
for frying:
1 cup|167 grams white rice flour
¼ cup|32 grams tempura batter mix
canola oil, for frying
for serving:
ranch dressing
lime wedges
Directions
- Marinate the chicken wings: Mix the sugar, fish sauce, and curry paste with ¼ cup|60 ml water in a large bowl and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Place the wings in the marinade and let marinade in the fridge at least overnight; 48 hours is preferable.
- Make the glaze: Combine all ingredients with ½ cup|120 ml warm water in a medium bowl until the sugar is dissolved. Reserve the glaze until you are ready to serve.
- Fry the wings: In a large bowl, combine the rice flour with the tempura batter mix. Fill a large saucepan halfway with oil and heat until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Drain the wings from the marinade and, working in batches, toss the wings in the batter. Shake off any excess and fry until dark brown and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer the wings to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with remaining wings.
- Place all of the wings in a large skillet with ½ of the glaze. Cook over high, stirring and tossing the wings to coat, until the glaze is thick and the wings are sticky and gooey, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve immediately with a side of ranch and lime wedges.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.