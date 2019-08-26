Easy Heirloom Tomato Pie Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the crust:

2 cups|277 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

¼ cup|35 grams whole wheat flour

3 tablespoons|25 grams grated pecorino cheese

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

12 tablespoons|165 grams unsalted butter, cubed

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

for the filling:

2 pounds|907 grams heirloom tomatoes, cored and sliced into ¼-inch thick pieces

3 teaspoons kosher salt

1 cup|245 grams ricotta cheese

1 large egg

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

fresh pecorino cheese, to finish

Directions

Make the crust: Combine the flours, cheese, salt, black pepper, and sugar in the bowl of a food processor with the butter. Pulse until pea-sized crumbles form, then, with the motor running, slowly add the vinegar and 4 tablespoons ice-cold water until a dough forms. Remove from the food processor and knead until it comes together. Divide into 2 discs and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Heat the oven to 375°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll out one of the dough discs into a 13-inch circle (save the other disc of dough in the freezer for another time for up to 3 months). Gently transfer to a 9-inch tart pan and press into the bottom and up the sides. Trim off any excess and, using a fork, poke holes in the bottom all over. Lay a sheet of parchment paper inside and fill with beans. Refrigerate for 30 minutes, then bake with the beans for 10 minutes. Remove the beans and parchment and bake for an additional 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool slightly. Meanwhile, make the filling: Toss the tomatoes with 2 teaspoons salt and a few good cranks of black pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside for 20 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together the ricotta cheese and egg with the remaining 1 teaspoon salt and a good few cranks of black pepper. Spread into an even layer in the bottom of the tart pan. Top with the tomatoes and grate some pecorino over the top. Bake until the tomatoes and crust are golden, 1 hour and 20 minutes. Cool before serving.

