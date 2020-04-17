Easy Homemade Beef Jerky Recipe

Makes about ½ pound|225 grams
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes active, plus about 12 hours in the oven
Ingredients
1 pound|450 grams eye of round
½ cup|125 ml soy sauce
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon liquid smoke
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Trim all excess fat from the beef. Place in a Ziploc bag and put in the freezer for 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, whisk together the soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, black pepper, garlic powder, liquid smoke, and paprika in a large bowl.
- Transfer the beef to a cutting board and thinly slice with the grain into ⅛-inch thick strips. Place in a large Ziplock bag with the marinade. Seal the bag, ensuring that all of the air is removed, and gently massage the marinade into the beef. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours and up to 12 hours.
- Heat the oven to 175°F. Line 2 baking sheets with aluminum foil and fit a baking rack on top of each. Drain the marinade off of the beef and lay the strips in a single layer across the racks. Bake the beef, flipping once halfway through until deeply browned and chewy, 4 to 5 hours. The jerky will keep, refrigerated in an airtight container, for up to 2 weeks.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .