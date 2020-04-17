Easy Homemade Beef Jerky Recipe

Makes about ½ pound|225 grams

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes active, plus about 12 hours in the oven

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams eye of round

½ cup|125 ml soy sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon liquid smoke

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Directions

Trim all excess fat from the beef. Place in a Ziploc bag and put in the freezer for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together the soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, black pepper, garlic powder, liquid smoke, and paprika in a large bowl. Transfer the beef to a cutting board and thinly slice with the grain into ⅛-inch thick strips. Place in a large Ziplock bag with the marinade. Seal the bag, ensuring that all of the air is removed, and gently massage the marinade into the beef. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours and up to 12 hours. Heat the oven to 175°F. Line 2 baking sheets with aluminum foil and fit a baking rack on top of each. Drain the marinade off of the beef and lay the strips in a single layer across the racks. Bake the beef, flipping once halfway through until deeply browned and chewy, 4 to 5 hours. The jerky will keep, refrigerated in an airtight container, for up to 2 weeks.

